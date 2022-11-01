ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Man sentenced to 40 years for firing shots at federal officers

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhElG_0iuuYOoF00

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years behind bars after he fired shots at federal officers during an assault more than two years ago, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“That’s an extremely serious crime, deserving of this extremely serious sentence,” U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz said in a statement. “The United States will not hesitate to bring significant resources to bear when citizens attack our law enforcement partners.”

On Aug. 3, 2020, the U.S. Marshals learned that Claybrook was a felon in possession of a firearm when he was wanted for attempted second-degree murder by the Dyersburg Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities said that Claybrook was located Nov. 2 by federal agents at a duplex in Jackson, Tenn.

When federal agents and local law enforcement officers approached the home, Claybrook started firing shots at them, authorities said.

Authorities said that two officers were struck, including one in the arm and leg. Both officers were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and released.

Investigators later found a firearm and several shell casings inside the home, authorities said.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years for assaulting federal officer with a deadly weapon

A Dyersburg man will spend 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 480 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
DYERSBURG, TN
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting Steele, Mo. man in stomach arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Steele man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another man. According to Steele Police, Frank Sanders is accused of shooting a 33-year-old, also from Steele, in the stomach. The shooting happened late Wednesday night, November 2 at a home on North...
STEELE, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Hardin County woman sentenced to over 12 years for meth charge

A Hardin County woman will spend over 12 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 151 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
WBBJ

Jackson police say man killed during motel shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement is looking into a shooting that took place at a west Jackson motel. On Monday around 6:13 p.m., a shooting took place at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson. Our crews arrived at the scene to find that law enforcement agencies had...
JACKSON, TN
Kait 8

Police investigating shooting search for SUV

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a vehicle possibly used in a shooting. According to a news release from the Hayti Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the area of Walnut, Grant, and Cedar Streets. Surveillance video captured a gray SUV...
HAYTI, MO
WREG

Gun found in baby crib during operation in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
DYERSBURG, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men are in custody after a traffic stop on I-40 in Brownsville led to a major drug bust Tuesday, October 25. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said agents with their criminal interdiction unit conducted the stop for a traffic violation. After further investigation, an agent deployed his canine who […]
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Nashville woman found safe in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing 89-year-old woman the subject of a silver alert has been found safe in West Tennessee according to Metro Police. Police said Nancy Griffith was located safe and sound in Weakley County, about 140 miles northwest of Nashville, on Tuesday evening. She had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 70 and Sawyer Brown Road in a silver Chevy Cruze.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
134K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy