Man sentenced to 40 years for firing shots at federal officers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years behind bars after he fired shots at federal officers during an assault more than two years ago, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“That’s an extremely serious crime, deserving of this extremely serious sentence,” U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz said in a statement. “The United States will not hesitate to bring significant resources to bear when citizens attack our law enforcement partners.”

On Aug. 3, 2020, the U.S. Marshals learned that Claybrook was a felon in possession of a firearm when he was wanted for attempted second-degree murder by the Dyersburg Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities said that Claybrook was located Nov. 2 by federal agents at a duplex in Jackson, Tenn.

When federal agents and local law enforcement officers approached the home, Claybrook started firing shots at them, authorities said.

Authorities said that two officers were struck, including one in the arm and leg. Both officers were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and released.

Investigators later found a firearm and several shell casings inside the home, authorities said.