SARATOGA SPRINGS — A residential structure at 106 Church St. is being considered for demolition by the city Land Use Boards. In a letter submitted to the city, Frederick Scheidt, Jr., who has owned the property since 2000, writes that the three buildings on the property are “in poor to terrible condition,” adding the city determined in 2021 the “out buildings should be demolished,” and that the main building sustained a catastrophic fire this past May. “I would like to see a much nicer building or buildings on this property,” Scheidt writes.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO