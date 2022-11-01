Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Saw Two Mini-COVID Surges This Fall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city has seen ups and downs with COVID-19 cases this fall and is currently on the lower end of case counts. Health officials now say sewage testing is the truest indicator of the virus's impact on the community because it accounts for at-home tests. "We...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School's Curriculum Panel OKs 2 Pilot Courses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Public Schools' curriculum subcommittee voted to approve two pilot courses during its meeting on Tuesday night. The "History of Math" course has been in the works for over a year. It would be a half-year elective to ensure it is accessible to students who have an interest in the topic since all half-year electives are currently either English or history based.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum Accepts Digital Literacy Grant
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The library trustees accepted a Public Library Association digital literacy workshop incentive grant in the amount of $7,000. "This is a cohort of 160 libraries nationally who are using the shared curriculum to provide digital literacy classes, workshops for the community. So this grant is in the amount of $7,000 that can be used toward these workshops," Berkshire Athenaeum Director Alex Reczkowski said.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Board OKs Assisted Living Expansion, Rejects Parcel Rezoning
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Development Board on Tuesday rejected a reclassification request and approved a special permit for the expansion of an assisted living facility. The owners of Side by Side assisted living facility on Onota Street plan to expand its campus by converting four multifamily homes into...
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Homelessness Committee Has Hopes for Community Health Worker
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Homelessness Advisory Committee got an inside look at the city's new community health worker position on Wednesday. Gabrielle DiMassimo has been in the role for about three months and works within the Health Department. The committee hopes it can be a resource to DiMassimo and a support network.
iBerkshires.com
'It's a Wonderful Life' with New Executive of Images
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Images Cinema presents "It's a Wonderful Life" with new Executive Director Dan Hudson on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4:15 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. Hudson will introduce each show and talk about why "It's a Wonderful Life" is his favorite film. The Saturday show will be followed by a reception at The Log, down the street from Images Cinema. The reception is included with a ticket to the movie.
iBerkshires.com
Former North Adams School Committee Member Honored for Service
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Heather Putnam Boulger spent 24 years as a member of the School Committee until stepping down from last year's election. But her long service hasn't been forgotten: Boulger is being honored with a Massachusetts Association of School Committees' Life Member Award. The award will be...
Easthampton’s Tavern on the Hill, burned by August fire, poised to reopen
After sustaining heavy damage during an overnight August fire, popular Easthampton restaurant Tavern on the Hill said Wednesday that it is poised for a December reopening. The hillside barbecue restaurant on the shoulder of Mount Tom has been closed since the night of Aug. 12, when a passing motorist reported a fire roughly half an hour after staff locked up for the night.
The history of Longfellows
On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Greater Amsterdam School District proposes cutting all daycare bus service
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The window on bus options continues closing in the Greater Amsterdam School District. A posted agenda for the October 12 special board meeting shows “on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools, Richard Ruberti, Jr., the Board of Education ceases all transportation to Child Care and Child Care Centers effective November […]
iBerkshires.com
MassDEP Clears Petroleum Product from Housatonic River in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The state Department of Environmental Protection recently cleared a "substantial" amount of petroleum product from the east branch of the Housatonic River. The Conservation Commission on Thursday ratified an emergency permit for the abatement and clean-up of a petroleum product release in the body of water...
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
Nurses at Berkshire Medical Center vote in favor of new contract
The registered nurses of Berkshire Medical Center, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, voted overwhelmingly on November 1 to ratify a collective bargaining agreement with the hospital.
Church unearths 156-year-old mystery gravestone
When the staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church prepared for the installation of a new statue of its namesake, they expected a straightforward process. Patio pavers went to work to flatten the spot where a new statue of St. Micheal now stands - and in the process, a mystery was unearthed.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Under Consideration: Demolition at Church Street
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A residential structure at 106 Church St. is being considered for demolition by the city Land Use Boards. In a letter submitted to the city, Frederick Scheidt, Jr., who has owned the property since 2000, writes that the three buildings on the property are “in poor to terrible condition,” adding the city determined in 2021 the “out buildings should be demolished,” and that the main building sustained a catastrophic fire this past May. “I would like to see a much nicer building or buildings on this property,” Scheidt writes.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Adds New Languages to Emergency Notification System
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's emergency notification system, CodeRED, now features Spanish, French, and Portuguese language options. CodeRED notifications, which are produced and generated by the city of Pittsfield, include both citywide calls as well as neighborhood specific messaging. Updates can range from missing persons alerts, severe weather events, road closures, hydrant flushing, water main breaks, and other emergencies.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Spa Relocates from Downtown Saratoga to Empire Run Location
Newly Rebranded Botanicals Spa Opens its Doors with a Grand Opening Celebration. Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store, formerly located on Henry Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, emerges with a new rebranding and relocation at 130 Excelsior Avenue, Suite 106. The spa’s new name is simply, “Botanicals Spa”.
iBerkshires.com
World Class Guitar Player Performs at McConnell Theater
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. —On Friday, Nov. 4, guitar player Jason Vieaux will offer a varied recital of solo guitar music at the McConnell Theater, Daniel Arts Center, at Bard College at Simon's Rock on the South Berkshire Concert Series. The performance will begin at 7:30 pm and admission is...
Comments / 0