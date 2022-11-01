Medical offices and rehab open at Lourdes Pavilion

JOHNSON CITY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Two more sections of Lourdes Pavilion opened today marking another milestone in the transformation of the Oakdale mall into the Oakdale Commons.

President and CEO Kathy Connerton was joined by Lourdes physicians in cutting the ribbon on the medical offices which are on the upper floor of the former Sears building.

The offices will house a variety of services including primary care and walk-in plus orthopedics, heart care, urology, endocrinology and lung care.

There are lab and x-ray services on site as well.

Connerton says Lourdes physicians encouraged the hospital to take a holistic approach by grouping multiple specialties all in one place.

“Make it a one-stop shop for patients so that they can come and they can walk out with a care plan from multiple disciplines and not have to go to multiple visits at multiple locations and try to put together all the advice that they’re getting from very well qualified professionals.”

Lourdes also opened its rehabilitation facility featuring an underwater treadmill.

The rehab center is on the lower floor adjacent to the Lourdes Health and Fitness gym that opened back in May.

Buildout of the Pavilion is scheduled to be completed next year with the opening of a pharmacy.

