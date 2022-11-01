ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Fulton, OH

Canal Fulton library schedules November events

CANAL FULTON − Canal Fulton Public Library, 154 E. Market St., has announced several events and programs for November.

For adults and teens

Tech Tuesdays: Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., book a 30-minute or 1-hour long session with a tech trainer. Work one-on-one with a person who is able to help guide you in your tech questions. Bring your device along. Be sure to call ahead to book in advance at 330-854-4148.

Nov. 7 at 6 p.m., Fall Cricut Paper Centerpiece: Make a lovely fall Cricut paper centerpiece. All materials will be provided by the library. Register in advance at the information desk or call the library at 330-854-4148.

Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., Third Tuesday Book Discussion: Discuss "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman. Copies of the book are available in advance at the Circulation Desk.

Nov. 21 at 1 p.m., Swipe and Click: Learning About Touch Devices: Come practice with your touch device and learn about the different gestures and what they do. Register in advance; stop by the information desk or call the library at 330-854-4148.

Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m., Teen Anime Club: Hang out and have fun while we watch classic anime favorites, enjoy snacks and other activities. Registration for this program is appreciated but not required; call the library at 330-854-4148 to register, or stop by the information desk.

Nov. 28. at 6 p.m., Craft Night for Adults: An evening of crafting. Sign up in advance for this program; stop by the information desk or call the library at 330-854-4148.

Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m., Teen Pizza and Game Night: Enjoy retro group and board games alongside pizza and other food. Registration for this program is appreciated but not required; call the library at 330-854-4148 to register, or stop by the information desk.

For children

Nov. 3 from 6-7 p.m., Pour Paint: Join us as we create unique works of art by pouring paints on canvas in any design you’d like. For grades K-5. Registration is required for this event; call 330-854-4148.

Nov. 10 from 6-7 p.m., Pinecone Turkeys: Create a Thanksgiving themed turkey out of a pinecone and felt. For grades K-5. Registration is required: visit the children's department or call 330-854-4148.

Nov. 12 (times vary), 3D Designed Lithophane Night Light: Create a custom 3D printed night light using just a photograph. This program is a one-on-one individual design session lasting 30-minutes in length. Must bring a personal photograph to participate. Prints will be ready for pick up 1-2 weeks after the program date. Session times: 9:30-10:00 a.m.; 10:00-10:30 a.m.; 10:30-11:00 a.m.; 11:00-11:30 a.m.; 11:30-12:00 p.m.; 2:30-3:00, 3:00-3:30, 3:30-4:00,

Nov. 17 from 6-7 p.m., Thanksgiving Trivia Challenge: Test your Thanksgiving knowledge in this fun trivia challenge. For grades K-5. Registration is required: visit the children's department or call 330-854-4148.

Nov. 22 from 6-7 p.m., No Bake Thanksgiving Treats: Create no-bake Thanksgiving-themed treats. We will create turkeys, put together a pumpkin treat, and more. All materials will be provided. For ages 3-12. Registration is required for this event; call 330-854-4148.

Nov. 30 from 6-7 p.m., Interactive Family Storytime: Enjoy stories, songs, and sensory play during this family-friendly story hour. November’s theme is all about different shapes. For all ages. Registration is required for this event; call 330-854-4148.

