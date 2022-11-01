City of West Memphis seeking answers after three women killed in one month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of West Memphis is looking for answers after at least three women were shot and killed in the span of a month.

The incidents were unrelated, but all happened within a few miles of each other.

West Memphis Deputy Police Chief Brent Bradley is now calling on the community to help put a stop to these senseless acts of violence.

Bradley made a post on the department’s Facebook page on Monday, making it clear that this kind of violence has no place in West Memphis and people committing these crimes will be punished to the maximum extent.

Meanwhile, people who live in the area said they’re starting to feel unsafe in their city.

“It’s not fair to these people, it’s not fair to the women it’s not fair to anybody,” Shelia Fowler of West Memphis said. “Whether I was a woman or a man or anybody, everybody needs to take precautions.”

The first murder happened Oct. 8 here in the 1600 block of Scottwood Street.

Officers say they found a woman, who they later identified as Jakeya Hampton, in the driver’s seat of a car who had been shot several times.

Police arrested Elijah Singleton in connection to Hampton’s murder.

The second murder happened two weeks later on Oct. 23 at the BP gas station at the corner of Broadway and Avalon.

Officers found a woman, who they later identified as Christian Hammock, in the passenger’s seat of a car who had been shot.

Hammock’s aunt told FOX13 what happened.

“She was riding in a car with her boyfriend. She was in the front passenger seat asleep and at the time of her being in the vehicle someone shot in the vehicle, and it hit her in the back of the head.”

Police arrested 18-year-old Caleb Moten and 21-year-old Montique Hill for Hammock’s murder.

The third shooting happened six days later at a home on Wilson Rd.

Officers found a woman, who they later identified as Donna Christley, underneath the carport who had been shot.

She did not survive her injuries.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen of Memphis, is still on the run.

As police try to track him down, neighbors say the community needs to come together to stop the violence.

“We just really have to pray for the family and hope at some point, it won’t stop, but hopefully slow down,” Albert Wells of West Memphis said.

In Deputy Police Chief Bradley’s Facebook post, he said they can provide their officers with all the training in the world, but they cannot teach home training.

He asks for parents to explain to their children the value of a human life and the consequences for taking one.