saturdaytradition.com
Longtime Iowa assistant coach passes away at 93
The Iowa Hawkeyes lost former assistant coach Bill Brashier on Friday. He was 93 years old. Brashier was on the staff with the team’s current head coach Kirk Ferentz back in the day. Ferentz was a young assistant with Brashier. Ferentz had some kind words to say about Brashier’s passing.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Purdue Football
Hawkeyes Travel to West Lafayette for B1G West Contest
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta, Iowa AD, updates B1G's timeline for determining future alignment for football
Gary Barta — the athletic director at Iowa — addressed when the B1G could have its mind made up on future scheduling plans for football. Already, the B1G has announced the schedule for 2023, complete with East and West divisions for at least one more season. The B1G was always going to have to reinvestigate the conference alignment when USC and UCLA join for 2024, and Barta addressed that matter Thursday.
CBS Sports
Purdue vs. Iowa: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Purdue Boilermakers watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Purdue and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue unveils uniform combo ahead of key B1G matchup with Iowa
Purdue unveiled the uniform combo for the upcoming B1G matchup with Iowa in Week 10. For the 1st time this season, the Boilermakers are wearing gray jerseys with black pants, topped off with gold helmets. The gray jerseys are not new for the Boilermakers, but this is the 1st time the team will pair the gray with gold and black.
Sioux City Journal
Freshmen positioned to help Hawkeyes
Fran McCaffery likes what he has seen from two freshmen on the Iowa basketball team and is working to get a third healthy as the Hawkeyes prepare for Monday’s season opener. The Iowa coach labeled the preseason work of Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix as promising on Thursday and said that walk-on Amarion Nimmers from Rock Island is currently sidelined with a wrist injury.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Southern at No. 4/6 Iowa
• Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure. •...
News Channel Nebraska
Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska
BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Iowa Family Wins Tuesday Family Feud, Advances To Wednesday Episode
The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids appeared on Tuesday's episode of Family Feud and they did really well!. Not only did the Loefflers make it to the final round, they won $10,000, and will appear on Wednesday's episode of the show!. If you're in the Quad Cities, catch their second...
Iowa Family To Be Guests On Family Fued Tuesday Night
We love when people from our towns make it on our favorite game shows, and there's a new family to be in the fight for the prize Tuesday night. The Loeffler family from Cedar Rapids are set to appear on Family Feud on Tuesday's episode, hosted by the one and only Steve Harvey.
This Unique Practice In This Eastern Iowa City Is Illegal
Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
KCRG.com
Candidates battle for Iowa’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District seat
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a slightly new look to the Iowa congressional maps this election cycle. Scott County, and the surrounding Iowa QCA, has shifted from District 2 to District 1. As we move closer to election day, the race for that U.S. House seat is starting to heat up.
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
Daily Iowan
UIHC sued by former employee, UI student
westerniowatoday.com
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics faces religion, race discrimination lawsuits
(Iowa City, IA) — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two discrimination lawsuits. Court documents say Nourhan Abdelrahim was a student in a joint education program between the U of I and Kirkwood Community College. Abdelrahim wears a hijab as part of her religious beliefs. She says she was kicked out of her class by the course instructor for refusing to take off her hijab. Another lawsuit filed by Faith Sang also claims discrimination due to race. Sang says she was fired by her supervisor due to asking too many questions, when she was improperly trained due to staffing shortages. The U-I Hospital’s request to have the cases dismissed were denied.
Daily Iowan
UI student accidentally falls from Mayflower Residence Hall window
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
