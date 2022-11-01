Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Wertheimer: Trust of the public
I would like to share why I’m voting for Michael Buglione for Sheriff. I served on the Board of the Aspen Fire Protection District with him for over two years. I found Michael to be the leader among us who always wanted to hear all sides of the story. He never jumped to conclusions and always considered how any decision would affect all parties involved. He was the one who people would contact to comment on issues that came before us, which meant to me he had the trust of the public.
Aspen Times
Ingram: Need a strong Water Plan
My name is Lucy, and I love Colorado. From the scenic mountains, to the fantastic skiing, to the beautiful forests, and the fabulous community members, Colorado has to be the best state. I am 16, and I live in Basalt. I want to share gratitude for my state Rep. Dylan...
Aspen Times
Nichols: Knows our community
As a former prosecutor and judge in Pitkin County (retired 2015), I have worked with both Michael Buglione and Joe DiSalvo. Michael Buglione believes in and will practice the Kienast-Braudis humane, thoughtful, solution-oriented, and forward-looking approach to law enforcement that has made our county a unique and decent place to live.
Aspen Times
Balko: Small price to pay
As Emergency Department physicians, we work closely with the Aspen Ambulance District (AAD) EMTs and paramedics, and we witness first-hand on a daily basis the high quality of care that they provide to our patients. For this reason, we urge our community to vote yes on proposition 6A, supporting a...
Aspen Times
Doyle: Commissioners will decide on jail
This year’s edition for the office of Pitkin County sheriff has been the most contentious in recent memory. I have read with great interest the articles and opinions about both candidates. I’ve known Joe for many years and believe he has our community’s best interests at heart. The main...
Aspen Times
Richards: A vote for our future
Why does the City of Aspen dedicate a 35-cent sales tax to the Aspen School District? Because they can’t keep teachers due to the housing crisis. Is that fair? Shouldn’t property taxes alone support the school district?. Why are all service-providing agencies trying to build housing for their...
Aspen Times
Scott: There’s plenty of open space
Vote “No” on 2A and 2B. If the city can’t be trusted to manage the millions they are already making such a mess with, we should not give them any more tax revenue to mismanage. The local housing crisis is a result of 50 years of bad...
Aspen Times
P. Clapper: Need to keep this going
There are no boundaries, no city, or county “limits” when it comes to wildfire, wildlife, and the weather. And, the same goes when it comes to preserving and maintaining open spaces, especially here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Without the cooperative funding efforts between the Pitkin County Open...
Aspen Times
Vardy: Let’s keep it beautiful
It is easy to feel grateful this time of year that we get to live in such a beautiful place. But, what is often overlooked is that the view planes and beauty are not simply available to us by chance but by deliberate measures pioneered by our public-land agencies. In...
Aspen Times
T. Clapper: Help them so they are there for you
In April 2010, I had a cardiac arrest while having dinner at Little Annie’s Restaurant. Restaurant staff immediately called 911, and my server gave me CPR. Within minutes, the highly-trained first responders from the Aspen Ambulance District arrived, along with backup from the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department. Due to...
