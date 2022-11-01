Read full article on original website
Bill Maher claims Republicans are ‘definitely going to win’ midterms thanks to 'woke culture'
Comedian Bill Maher claimed that Republicans are going to "do so well" in the midterms next week because of the "woke culture" pushed by the far left.
Aspen Times
Gray: What socialism is and is not
Lauren Boebert and other ignorant Republicans frequently refer to Democrats as socialists. They are ignorant because they throw out this label without even knowing the meaning of the word. Under socialism, the means of production, distribution, and exchange are owned by the government. Living in America means being able to...
Aspen Times
Berkheimer: A better choice for voters
What better time to call for elections reform than a few days before a national election — at a time when completing ballots have been on the minds of every voter?. And, that question raises more questions. Have you been discouraged from voting because you didn’t like either candidate?...
Aspen Times
Brown: Outside the boundaries
Hey, Perry Will — I’m actually your constituent. There seems to be some confusion. On Sept. 16, he wrote to the Rio Blanco Herald Times, making his case for re-election. Problem is: Rio Blanco was redistricted out of HD 57. I suppose the subtle little detail of what his district actually is has escaped our incumbent legislator.
Aspen Times
Hampleman: Our last free election?
Mussolini gave birth and application to the idea of a totalitarian state. The three branches of power — the executive, legislative, and judiciary — became one under the Duce’s hand. This came up when I typed “fascism” and “judges” in a general search. Change the name to...
