With four event victories and their depth, the Lander Tigers won the Class 3A Wyoming High School Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship on Friday in Laramie. It was the second straight title for Lander after they shared it with Green River in 2021. The Tigers won the 3A girls’ crown for the sixth time in the last seven years with 276 team points. It was the 13th championship in school history. It led to the typical leap into the pool in the video above.
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
The Riverton City Council met in regular session on Tuesday with number of action items on the agenda:. • Councilors approved the transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license from Predator Productions, Inc., d/b/a Baked on Broadway to Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse III, Inc., at 303 South Federal Boulevard. When questioned why the restaturant would need a retail liquor license, it was reported that such a license is required if the business wants to provide off-location catering.
LANDER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For example, mule deer digestive systems cannot handle these unnatural foods which often leads to sick animals. In addition, this food source may attract scavenging animals from raccoons to bears.
