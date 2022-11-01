With four event victories and their depth, the Lander Tigers won the Class 3A Wyoming High School Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship on Friday in Laramie. It was the second straight title for Lander after they shared it with Green River in 2021. The Tigers won the 3A girls’ crown for the sixth time in the last seven years with 276 team points. It was the 13th championship in school history. It led to the typical leap into the pool in the video above.

LANDER, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO