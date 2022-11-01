Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess ContemporaryNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
themiamihurricane.com
Hurricanes have opportunity for revenge against FSU
Revenge is sweet, but it is even sweeter when it is against a rival. With a desire to win and with a fired-up football team, the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)) are playing for revenge Saturday as they take on conference rivals Florida State (FSU) (5-3, 3-3 ACC) at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.
themiamihurricane.com
History of Homecoming documented in The Miami Hurricane
Traditionally, a Homecoming is a time for alumni of a high school or university to return to celebrate the institution. At the University of Miami, Homecoming means that and so much more. Every year the Homecoming Executive Committee (HEC) puts on a week of events that are rooted in tradition and dedicated to honoring the spirit, diversity and history of the University of Miami.
Florida State vs. Miami Prediction: Sunshine State Rivalry Renewed at Hard Rock Stadium
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Florida State Seminoles (FSU) vs. Miami Hurricanes ACC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
CBS Sports
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Elite CB Commitments: Top 5 Class for Canes?
Miami's cornerback recruiting can help lead to a national top five recruiting class.
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
famunews.com
Florida A&M University Recognizes Major Donors
Florida A&M University’s Homecoming is a celebration of students and alumni and also time to recognize major donors to the University. In 2021-2022, the University raised $24.6 million, a record in donations. During the Homecoming Convocation on Friday, October 28 and during the Homecoming game on Saturday, October 29, the University recognized many of its major donors, including individuals, affinity groups, fraternities and sororities, corporations and philanthropies. Dr. Alfreda Blackshear, MD, was recognized as the No.1 legacy donor for 30 consecutive years of giving to the University.
wlrn.org
With soaring prices, first-time homebuyers programs pushed to irrelevance in South Florida
Since Miami-Dade County’s first time homebuyer program was created in 1995, nearly 8,000 families have received local government assistance purchasing their first homes. For years it was normal for hundreds of families to receive help making a down payment and help in finding financing for their homes. But data...
famunews.com
FAMU Unveils Knight Foundation Plaza, New Home for “Set Friday”
Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Knight Foundation Plaza and digital technology board that will become the centerpiece of the students’ vaunted “Set Friday” tradition. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Plaza is a 25,000-square-foot plaza that includes the Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater....
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee
The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
“This is worse than what we expected. We're getting our butts kicked right now.”
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried demands Jeffery Moore resignation, removal after KKK photo
Fried is pushing for a response from Gov. DeSantis, though the Governor doesn't have direct control over the membership of the the Association of Florida Conservation Districts. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants Jeffery Moore off a statewide conservation organization after a photo emerged allegedly showing the former Gadsden County Commissioner...
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'
BOCA RATON — At 63, Lawrence Taylor still knows how to deliver a shot. On Wednesday, he was hitting golf balls instead of quarterbacks. The NFL Hall of Fame outside linebacker played in the TimberTech Championship’s PNK DRV Pro-Am at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. “I play...
thewestsidegazette.com
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY ANNOUNCES A $1 MILLION MULTI-YEAR GRANT FOR DISNEY STORYTELLERS FUND AT FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY
As Part of the Disney Future Storytellers Program, the Donation Will Provide Scholarships, Training and More to Journalism Students Over the Next Five Years. BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 – Today, The Walt Disney Company announced a $1 million grant to Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) School of Journalism & Graphic Communication (SJGC), over the next five years, for the establishment of the Disney Storytellers Fund at FAMU.
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
thefamuanonline.com
Mass shooting rattles FAMU students
One person was killed and eight others were injured after a mass shooting Saturday night on West Pensacola Street, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The shooting occurred near the Florida State University campus just before midnight. As police patrolled crowds in the area, dozens of shots rang out and crowds began running, looking for safety from stray bullets.
