State announces tax credit for Hazleton WYCA renovation project
A project to renovate the shuttered YWCA building in Hazleton is eligible for a $806,250 tax credit through a state program that helps nonprofit groups and businesses complete community projects, state officials announced Thursday. State officials announced a $806,250 Special Program Priorities (SPP) tax credit for Greater Wyoming Valley Area...
Carbon approves election security grant
JIM THORPE — With the General Election just days away, Carbon County commissioners approved the award of funding for an election security grant. The $5,473 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of State will go toward election expenses used to conform with the SUREVote specifications and security devices to protect election infrastructure, monitoring and election tools to identify threats to the infrastructure.
Shapiro fires up supporters in Pringle
PRINGLE — With four days to go until Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro gave a fiery stump speech to more than 200 supporters Friday night. Shapiro promised a cheering crowd he would work hard for the next four years as their governor. “Let’s get this done, Luzerne...
DA investigating report of someone placing 4 ballots in drop box
The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an incident in which an individual dropped multiple ballots into a drop box on Friday. Employees of the county election bureau noticed someone place four ballots into the ballot drop box located inside the election bureau office on Friday afternoon, District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said in a press release.
Joseph D. Kovalick Sr.
Joseph D. Kovalick Sr., 75, a recent resident of East Mountain Apartments and formerly of North Wilkes-Barre and Kingston, passed peacefully into Eternal Life early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, 2022, the Feast of All Saints Day, at Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, following a recent and brief illness. Born...
