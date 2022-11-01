Read full article on original website
WJCL
Police: Protesters lead to 50 calls for service since Quinton Simon disappeared from Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Following the latest arrest outside the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon, police say they will be taking measures to limit protest activity in the neighborhood. On Thursday, police responded to Buckhalter Road for a dispute between hecklers and those inside the home. Authorities were...
wtoc.com
Liberty County’s planning commission to consider two new rezoning proposals
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Development in Liberty County continues to grow particularly off of Interstate 95 at exit 76 in Midway. There are two additional pieces of land that are up to be zoned industrial off of Islands Highway in Midway. People who live in the area say they have...
wtoc.com
Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was arrested Thursday outside the home of a missing Chatham County child. According to the Chatham County Police Department, Jimmy Williams was arrested in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road and is charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct. According to police, a...
wtoc.com
Shots & Headshots fundraiser event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
wtoc.com
TSPLOST on November ballot for Chatham Co. voters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re a Chatham County voter, you’ve got more than just candidates on your ballot this November. You also have the chance to vote for or against a TSPLOST, or transportation special local option sales tax. It’s a one-cent tax on sales within the county.
wtoc.com
Man arrested after parking truck on sidewalk, taking off clothes and yelling in front of Savannah City Hall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after parking his tractor-trailer truck on the sidewalk in front of Savannah City Hall, exposing himself and yelling threats, according to the police report. In the report from the Savannah Police Department, witness video and...
Police: Protesters outside Quinton Simon’s home turn case into ‘money-making circus’
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police officers and protesters clashed outside Quinton Simon’s home on Thursday and one person was arrested. Police arrested YouTuber, Dolly Vision whose real name is Jimmy Williams. Williams was arrested after he grabbed a woman and ripped an air horn and papers out of her hands, according to police. Williams […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions
A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
wtoc.com
New permanent location for former pop-up business
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new, old business is opening in downtown Savannah Friday. We told you about a local pop-up over the summer - a mobile smash room where people could break stuff up to relieve tension. Well, now Smithereens is taking the next step - indoors - to a place where you will be able to find them all the time moving forward.
City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager
Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
WJCL
GSP: 1 person dead in Candler County after vehicle slams into tree
METTER, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating following a deadly crash in Candler County Friday. According to GSP, 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor was killed after she lost control of the Ford Explorer she was driving while negotiating a curve on Ga Hwy-23 at Ollifftown Road just after 5 p.m.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah breaks ground on huge project to help homeless community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah broke ground Thursday morning on what Mayor Van Johnson says is the largest investment the city has ever made to help the homeless community. It’s called the Dundee Project with a $6.5 million price tag. In less than a year, the...
wtoc.com
Jamboree for Cockspur Island Lighthouse happening Saturday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - When you drive out to Tybee Island, one of the beautiful things you see is the Cockspur Island Lighthouse off in the distance. “Alrighty everybody grab a seat and let’s go ahead and get on off the dock.”. Only a short ride from the...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. voters take advantage of final day of early voting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is the final day to vote early in Georgia for the November election. According to the Secretary of State’s office, 2,261,094 people have already chosen to cast their ballots and 2.4 million are expected by the end of the day. Chatham County voters...
wtoc.com
Port Wentworth council member files ethics complaint against another council member
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Port Wentworth council member’s ethics is being called into question. WTOC Investigates obtained several claims of ethics violations filed against Councilwoman Jo Smith. Councilmember Rufus Bright filed it - cosigned by two other council members Thomas Barbee and Mark Stephens. Out-of-city residency. That’s...
wtoc.com
New public bus system coming to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro who need transportation are just a few weeks from a public bus system hitting the streets. The distance from one side of Statesboro to the other might feel like the distance to the moon and back if you don’t have a car. A new public transit system could soon give some riders a way to parts of town they couldn’t access before.
WSAV-TV
Plane crashes in Statesboro with 1 on board
Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Buddy Check 3: Rashanda Burnett. Rashanda Burnett shares...
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. community challenges rezoning proposal
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A community in Effingham County wants commissioners to reject a company’s rezoning request for a surface mining operation near their neighborhood. Effingham residents near McCall Road and Racepath Road showed up to a commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday night. The proposal on the table...
wtoc.com
United Way Fall Giving Campaign ending soon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is a couple weeks away from the end of the Fall Giving Campaign, which means you still have time to get involved. To show you how you can support the campaign is Brynn Grant, the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Cindy Robinett, this year’s Campaign chair.
Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
