Claxton, GA

wtoc.com

Shots & Headshots fundraiser event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

TSPLOST on November ballot for Chatham Co. voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re a Chatham County voter, you’ve got more than just candidates on your ballot this November. You also have the chance to vote for or against a TSPLOST, or transportation special local option sales tax. It’s a one-cent tax on sales within the county.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Accident Witnesses Credited for Quick Lifesaving Actions

A medical evacuation helicopter arrives on-scene to carry three accident victims for treatment. Five civilians are being hailed as heroes by Toombs County Fire Chief Johnny Moser after they quickly rushed to the aid of five occupants at a vehicle crash that resulted in the SUV bursting into flames late Thursday afternoon.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

New permanent location for former pop-up business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new, old business is opening in downtown Savannah Friday. We told you about a local pop-up over the summer - a mobile smash room where people could break stuff up to relieve tension. Well, now Smithereens is taking the next step - indoors - to a place where you will be able to find them all the time moving forward.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager

Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

GSP: 1 person dead in Candler County after vehicle slams into tree

METTER, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating following a deadly crash in Candler County Friday. According to GSP, 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor was killed after she lost control of the Ford Explorer she was driving while negotiating a curve on Ga Hwy-23 at Ollifftown Road just after 5 p.m.
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Jamboree for Cockspur Island Lighthouse happening Saturday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - When you drive out to Tybee Island, one of the beautiful things you see is the Cockspur Island Lighthouse off in the distance. “Alrighty everybody grab a seat and let’s go ahead and get on off the dock.”. Only a short ride from the...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. voters take advantage of final day of early voting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is the final day to vote early in Georgia for the November election. According to the Secretary of State’s office, 2,261,094 people have already chosen to cast their ballots and 2.4 million are expected by the end of the day. Chatham County voters...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

New public bus system coming to Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Statesboro who need transportation are just a few weeks from a public bus system hitting the streets. The distance from one side of Statesboro to the other might feel like the distance to the moon and back if you don’t have a car. A new public transit system could soon give some riders a way to parts of town they couldn’t access before.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Plane crashes in Statesboro with 1 on board

Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are now looking into an afternoon plane crash in Statesboro. Buddy Check 3: Rashanda Burnett. Rashanda Burnett shares...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. community challenges rezoning proposal

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A community in Effingham County wants commissioners to reject a company’s rezoning request for a surface mining operation near their neighborhood. Effingham residents near McCall Road and Racepath Road showed up to a commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday night. The proposal on the table...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

United Way Fall Giving Campaign ending soon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is a couple weeks away from the end of the Fall Giving Campaign, which means you still have time to get involved. To show you how you can support the campaign is Brynn Grant, the President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and Cindy Robinett, this year’s Campaign chair.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
AUGUSTA, GA

