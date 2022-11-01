WATCH: Punches Thrown During Ole Miss, LSU Women's Soccer Match

The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers women's soccer match got a little out of hand last Sunday.

PENSACOLA, Fla., -- The Southeastern conference kicked off its 2022 women's soccer tournament at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Fla., on Sunday and the Ole Miss Rebels played the LSU Tigers in the first match.

The Rebels and the Tigers battled in a tightly contested game that ended up being decided by penalty kicks after extra time. It appeared to be a run-of-the-mill soccer game until the match reached double overtime when punches started flying.

According to TMZ , The fight started when LSU defender Maya Gordon and Ole Miss forward Ramsey Davis were trying to get possession of the ball. The two players proceeded to throw a barrage of punches after Davis grabbed Gordon's waist during play.

The altercation did not stop there, however, as LSU forward Rammie Noel proceeded to sprint across the pitch to help her teammate and appeared to drag Davis to the ground by her hair.

After coaches on both sides were able to break up the fight, officials distributed red cards to Davis, Gordon, and Noel. All three players have also been suspended one game for their part in the skirmish.

When it was all said and done, Ole Miss ended up beating LSU 3-0.

The Rebels advanced to their next match which was held Tuesday at 12 p.m. CT. Ole Miss battled the South Carolina Gamecocks but ended up losing 3-0 and has now been eliminated from tournament play.

