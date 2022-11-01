ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

WATCH: Punches Thrown During Ole Miss, LSU Women's Soccer Match

By Ben King
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJTBX_0iuuX3OS00

The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers women's soccer match got a little out of hand last Sunday.

PENSACOLA, Fla., -- The Southeastern conference kicked off its 2022 women's soccer tournament at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Fla., on Sunday and the Ole Miss Rebels played the LSU Tigers in the first match.

The Rebels and the Tigers battled in a tightly contested game that ended up being decided by penalty kicks after extra time. It appeared to be a run-of-the-mill soccer game until the match reached double overtime when punches started flying.

According to TMZ , The fight started when LSU defender Maya Gordon and Ole Miss forward Ramsey Davis were trying to get possession of the ball. The two players proceeded to throw a barrage of punches after Davis grabbed Gordon's waist during play.

The altercation did not stop there, however, as LSU forward Rammie Noel proceeded to sprint across the pitch to help her teammate and appeared to drag Davis to the ground by her hair.

After coaches on both sides were able to break up the fight, officials distributed red cards to Davis, Gordon, and Noel. All three players have also been suspended one game for their part in the skirmish.

When it was all said and done, Ole Miss ended up beating LSU 3-0.

The Rebels advanced to their next match which was held Tuesday at 12 p.m. CT. Ole Miss battled the South Carolina Gamecocks but ended up losing 3-0 and has now been eliminated from tournament play.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023 .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss Rebels in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Colin Hurley, 5-star QB out of Florida, announces SEC commitment and reclassification

Colin Hurley, a 5-star quarterback out of Jacksonville, Florida (Trinity Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hurley was originally a class of 2025 prospect, but in his commitment announcement, Hurley said he would reclassify to the class of 2024 and commit to LSU. He’s listed at 6 foot and 213 pounds, and was rated the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2025, and the No. 5 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KLFY News 10

Kim Mulkey weighs in on LSU vs. Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — At the end of her weekly press conference, LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey had a little fun when asked about her prediction for this week’s LSU versus Alabama football game. “That’s why you play the games,” Mulkey ended. But the coach in her spoke out about the finite […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
cbs12.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A ticket sold at the Flora-Bama put $2 million in one lucky person’s pockets. That power-play ticket had all five numbers but didn’t match the power ball. “There’s been lots of rumble, and it’s kind of a lucky place,” said Jenifer Parnell, marketing...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

Man shot in Pensacola Circle K

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officers with the Pensacola Police Department responded to reports of one shot inside a Circle K, according to a late Friday night press release:. At 9:01 p.m., Pensacola Police responded to 440 E. Chase St regarding a shooting. The caller reported he had been shot. Once officers were on the scene, they were given a description of the suspect. Officers circulated the area and located the suspect at 9th and Gregory, inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown. Pensacola Police Detectives are on the scene; this case is still developing. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no danger to the public.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Homeless man stabs hiker who befriended him in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office arrested a homeless man for a stabbing that sent one area hiker to the hospital Tuesday night. 37-year-old Jonathan Davis, of Havana, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to the sheriff's office, the stabbing took place on...
CRESTVIEW, FL
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy