Hen teeth
3d ago
I don't understand this country, we give housing to people that never work and have 15 thousand kids but can't guarantee our veterans housing!😒😔
Puglover
3d ago
What a beautiful thing to do for the homeless men and woman who served this country!
Sen. Doug Mastriano makes closing case for governor in take-no-prisoners speech at Harrisburg church
HARRISBURG - A fiesty, fiery Doug Mastriano emptied his rhetorical guns at a Harrisburg church Friday night, opening the last weekend of his unorthodox run for governor of Pennsylvania with a take-no-prisoners speech made remarkable by new levels of spite aimed at his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro. In a rally...
Discount retailer to open in part of former Kmart space
The former Kmart store at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township closed more than four years ago. Last year, a Tractor Supply store and an AutoZone opened in the former Kmart space. And this week, Dauphin County-based discount retailer, Flea Flickers, announced it will open in Summerdale Plaza. “We are...
Members of Duncannon sportsmen’s group strive to preserve outdoor opportunities
Duncannon Sportsmen’s Association celebrated its 75th anniversary on July 15. More than 180 came out for the celebration and a catered picnic in Wheatfield Twp.’s Wagner Park. The event was intended to “give back to some of those members who have supported us over the years,” according to a statement from the association’s president of 50 years, Carl Fox.
Harrisburg to see $9.25 million in grants to City Island stadium, educational facilities
Over $9 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant funding will be awarded to projects in Dauphin County. The recipients have been announced by the office of state representative Patty Kim, and include three major projects within the city of Harrisburg. “I am thrilled to announce these RACP grants that...
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
abc27.com
New Cumberland County River Rescue receives grant for vehicle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In Cumberland County, first responders have a powerful new tool that they can use in order to help save lives. New Cumberland River Rescue adopted a $29,000 grant from the Logistics Company Energy Transfer. This money helped pay for a utility terrain vehicle, which...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg
The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school
Hanover, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover around noon, after school officials reported nearly a dozen people inside one of three buildings there were ailing. The building, which houses seventh through twelfth grade students, was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” but normal operations continued at the other buildings, where younger students are taught. Authorities did not disclose details on the symptoms the ill people were dealing with, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had suffered serious injuries. The charter school has 1,825 students who come from 16 school districts in the area.
PennDOT driver license, photo centers closed for Veterans Day
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding Pennsylvanians that centers will be closed for Veterans Day. All driver’s license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products […]
Norristown Times Herald
Country Meadows receives statewide ‘Best Practices’ award
Country Meadows Retirement Communities has been recognized for its creation of a program during the COVID pandemic that supported residents of its communities when they tested positive for the virus and as they recovered. Country Meadows received the 2022 Best Practices Award from the Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association (PALA) for...
Construction begins on 700,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to newly built massive facility
An Illinois developer has announced it has begun construction on a 700,000-square-foot facility. First Industrial Realty Trust is building the facility at First Logistics Center @ 283, which is located along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. The facility is being built adjacent to a 1.1 million square-foot facility at 2771 N. Market St. that First Industrial Realty Trust developed and recently leased to online retailer, the Boohoo Group.
theburgnews.com
Get Hooked: Hookers Seafood Joint opens in downtown Harrisburg with fried favorites
According to the owners of downtown Harrisburg’s newest seafood restaurant, it hasn’t taken long for people to get hooked on their food. Within a week from last Thursday’s soft opening of Hookers Seafood Joint on Walnut Street, first-time customers have already returned for more. Owners Robert Bryant...
Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills […]
Diamond, Quick give voters a choice in the race for a Lebanon County House seat
Lebanon County voters in the 102nd state House district face a decision when they go to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. They can vote for Republican incumbent Russ Diamond, who has held the seat for eight years and hopes voters see the advantage that comes with his institutional knowledge of the law-making process and seniority that could win him a committee chairmanship in the next legislative session.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (11/5/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding November 5. Patricia Ann Martin, age 88, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at UPMC West Shore Medical Center. She was born August 22, 1934, to Mary Roe Smith and Paul I. Smith in Harrisburg, PA. She married the late John Clayton Martin on November 10, 1951.
Babies sick with RSV strain central Pa. hospitals, with intensive care in short supply
Hospitals throughout central Pennsylvania continue to see surging numbers of children sick with a sometimes life-threatening illness called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and some have had trouble transferring babies in need of specialized care. While RSV often causes mild, cold-like illness, it can be life-threatening for certain children, especially...
nddist.com
Airline Hydraulics Opens Pennsylvania 'Supercenter'
YORK, Pa. — Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a leading distributor of machine automation, fluid power and machine safety products, opened a new hydraulic and lubrication facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in York on Nov. 1. The expansive, 50,000-square-foot building will increase custom lubrication systems, power units, hose assembly and maintenance...
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
abc27.com
Casino in Cumberland County delays opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
