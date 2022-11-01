Read full article on original website
stilgar2007
3d ago
Remember those protesters fighting condo development? This is the local culture that needs to be protected. joking
KKTV
Two people shot at Colorado Springs hotel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight at a hotel in Southern Colorado. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Super 8 Hotel near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
KDVR.com
Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
KKTV
WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
KKTV
WATCH: Fraud Friday Cryptocurrency Scam
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
KDVR.com
Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas
The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Available body shops hard to find after 100-car pileup. Drivers involved in Friday morning's pile-up on Sixth Avenue in Denver have another...
Who’s responsible for road safety near the massive 6th Avenue pileup in Denver?
Wintery weather overnight across Colorado likely played a role in the early morning crash that involved over 100 vehicles, but many are asking if there could have been more done to prevent the massive pileup.
KKTV
WATCH: New fire station opens in Colorado Springs
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page.
Man in violent Aurora arrest plans lawsuit
An attorney for Preston Nunn is preparing for a lawsuit against the City of Aurora and its police department in the amount of $10 million.
KKTV
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds
WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds
KKTV
WATCH: Powerball prize at historic high
WATCH: Powerball prize at historic high
Man sentenced to life for murdering Isabella Thallas in Denver
A Denver judge on Friday sentenced Michael Close to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Close shot and killed Isabella Thallas in 2020 and also tried to kill her boyfriend.The couple was out walking their dog in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 when the crime occurred. Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog and Close apparently had an issue with "a command they used to have their dog defecate," according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. The DA's office released a news release on Friday saying "both victims had disengaged from Close" who was in a nearby apartment and "were tending to their dog when Close began shooting."Close, 38, fired the shots with a rifle he got from a friend who was a Denver police officer.A Denver jury convicted Close in September on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault. In addition to the life sentence, the judge on Friday also sentenced Close to 48 years for the attempted murder of Simon. Close also was ordered to pay more than $37,000 in restitution.
Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community
The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
KKTV
WATCH: Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown Colorado Springs
WATCH: Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown Colorado Springs
Arrest made in Denver house party shooting that killed 1, injured 2
DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with a Denver house party shooting that left a 22-year-old dead and two others injured, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The Oct. 22 shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Beach Court, which is in...
KKTV
Woman found dead near Old Colorado City
Woman found dead near Old Colorado City
Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the Old Colorado City area. Officers were called to the area of S. 12th St. and W. Colorado Ave. around midnight Friday. A woman was found dead at the scene with what CSPD are calling 'obvious trauma and The post Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area appeared first on KRDO.
Denver's first snow was the biggest in 11 years, up next is fierce wind
The first snow of the season arrived more than two weeks later than average and brought Denver the biggest first snow of the season since 2012.The snow that started to fall Thursday afternoon and wrapped up early Friday morning brought 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport. That's the biggest first snowfall of the season since 8.5 inches fell on October 25-26, 2011.Elsewhere along the Front Range, the highest snowfall total was in Boulder near Baseline and Broadway where 6.6 inches of snow was measured on the grass. Most other areas received between 1-4 inches of snow.The weather story on Friday...
100 cars involved in crash, 6th Avenue reopens
The snow may have moved out, but road conditions across the metro were still icy and wet Friday morning. The conditions led to multiple crashes including a 100-vehicle pileup on 6th Avenue.
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
FOX31's drone flew over the scene of the crash on 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street.
WATCH: Massive 100-Car Pileup Shuts Down Roads In Denver
Slick and icy roads reportedly caused to the devastating crash.
Comments / 9