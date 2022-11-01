ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

stilgar2007
3d ago

Remember those protesters fighting condo development? This is the local culture that needs to be protected. joking

KKTV

Two people shot at Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight at a hotel in Southern Colorado. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Super 8 Hotel near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest

The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest. The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fraud Friday Cryptocurrency Scam

Updated: 10 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Tornadoes destroy homes in Texas

The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. The storm that dumped snow on Colorado spawned tornadoes in Texas. Matt Mauro reports. Available body shops hard to find after 100-car pileup. Drivers involved in Friday morning's pile-up on Sixth Avenue in Denver have another...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: New fire station opens in Colorado Springs

WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds. A Southern Colorado School District Board member is facing criticism after a post to her Facebook page. Katie Pelton talks with AARP ElderWatch about Cryptocurrency scams. About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver. Updated: 19 hours ago. About...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH - D49 Board member posts Hitler quote, Board President responds

Updated: 18 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Powerball prize at historic high

Updated: 7 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man sentenced to life for murdering Isabella Thallas in Denver

A Denver judge on Friday sentenced Michael Close to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Close shot and killed Isabella Thallas in 2020 and also tried to kill her boyfriend.The couple was out walking their dog in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood in June 2020 when the crime occurred. Thallas and Darian Simon were training their dog and Close apparently had an issue with "a command they used to have their dog defecate," according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. The DA's office released a news release on Friday saying "both victims had disengaged from Close" who was in a nearby apartment and "were tending to their dog when Close began shooting."Close, 38, fired the shots with a rifle he got from a friend who was a Denver police officer.A Denver jury convicted Close in September on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault. In addition to the life sentence, the judge on Friday also sentenced Close to 48 years for the attempted murder of Simon. Close also was ordered to pay more than $37,000 in restitution.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Woman found dead near Old Colorado City

Updated: 7 hours ago. Police said about 100 motorists were involved...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the Old Colorado City area. Officers were called to the area of S. 12th St. and W. Colorado Ave. around midnight Friday. A woman was found dead at the scene with what CSPD are calling 'obvious trauma and The post Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver's first snow was the biggest in 11 years, up next is fierce wind

The first snow of the season arrived more than two weeks later than average and brought Denver the biggest first snow of the season since 2012.The snow that started to fall Thursday afternoon and wrapped up early Friday morning brought 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport. That's the biggest first snowfall of the season since 8.5 inches fell on October 25-26, 2011.Elsewhere along the Front Range, the highest snowfall total was in Boulder near Baseline and Broadway where 6.6 inches of snow was measured on the grass. Most other areas received between 1-4 inches of snow.The weather story on Friday...
DENVER, CO

