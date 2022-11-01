ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

President Joe Biden Explains His Agenda Advocating For The Black Community During Voting Season

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tkb1t_0iuuWtEM00

It’s time for midterm elections and President Joe Biden spoke with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about his agenda.  The president explained that his voting season is highly important because democracy is really at stake. Of course, we dived into what he’s done for the Black community since being in office and his plans moving forward.

In the interview, he discusses the changes he’s made so far in dealing with unemployment, HBCU funding, and helping those jailed because of marijuana.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdP0N_0iuuWtEM00

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants

The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
Newsweek

Republicans' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

In just one week, voters across the United States will go to the polls in crunch elections that will decide who controls both the Senate and House of Representatives. Currently the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate, with 50 senators caucusing for each party, though the Democrats have the advantage thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking veto.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Biden's Safe Districts are Falling Into Republican Hands

Four districts that decisively went to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election are at risk of flipping red this midterm election. Republicans running for the House of Representatives in California, Oregon and Connecticut—states that have all leaned blue on a national level—are all ahead of or in a neck-and-neck contest with their Democratic opponents.
OREGON STATE
fcfreepress

PA Democrats switching voter registrations

Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than 4 million voters registered...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

The tide is turning for Republicans

With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden Avoids the Elephant in the Room on Pelosi Attack

For months, President Joe Biden has lambasted the far-right “Ultra MAGA” wing of the Republican Party as a dangerous force for radicalization and disinformation ahead of the midterms, even devoting a rare primetime address to what he called “an extremism that threatens our very republic.”But five days after an internet-radicalized conspiracy theorist broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an alleged kidnapping plot that ended with the speaker’s husband in the hospital with a fractured skull, Biden’s public response has been more cautious by comparison. The president has so far avoided directly tying the attack to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Bennet leads O’Dea in Colorado Senate race: poll

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) holds a comfortable — yet slightly narrower — lead over his Republican rival Joe O’Dea in the Senate race in Colorado, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill released Tuesday. Forty-nine percent of respondents classified as very likely voters...
COLORADO STATE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

322
Followers
2K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy