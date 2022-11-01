ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Wins Halloween with DeLeón, Proclaims The Brand #1

By bignoah256
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7Y2H_0iuuWphS00
Source: DeLeón Tequila / Deleon Tequila

This Halloween celebrities showed up and showed out with their costumes but we all know there can only be one winner for best dressed. This year the winner by far was Diddy who channeled Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.

Diddy was in full character and his laugh was so on point if you didn’t see him posting the videos you wouldn’t know it was him. Diddy hosted an exclusive Halloween edition of “Club Love” at a private location powered by DeLeón Tequila and he pulled up to the event in the back of a police car just like the Joker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oI7NC_0iuuWphS00
Source: DeLeón Tequila / Deleon Tequila

Guests such as MGK & Megan Fox, Chris Brown, Winnie Harlow, Trey Songz, Offset, Jeremih, and more sipped on DeLeón Tequila cocktails and listened to R&B hits. Diddy also stayed in character as he declared war on all tequila brands and named DeLeón Tequila #1.

In addition Diddy dropped a promo video for his war on tequilas that would make Vince McMahon, The Rock & Stone Cold Steve Austin proud.

Check out Diddy’s Joker promotional video below.

