Alabama soccer scores early and holds on for win over Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

No. 1-ranked Alabama soccer defeated Mississippi State 2-0 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday in Pensacola, Florida.

The top-seeded Crimson Tide (18-1-1) got on the board first with an Ashlynn Serepca goal in the 14th minute. Macy Clem added a goal in the 33rd minute off of a corner kick, a place league regular-season champion Alabama as excelled in all season. Bulldogs goalie Mac Titus had nine saves.

Alabama has extended its unbeaten streak to 18 games and still has not lost in SEC play this season. Alabama will face the winner of Vanderbilt, which upset No. 13 Arkansas on penalty kicks Tuesday night, in the semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Here’s what we learned in the Crimson Tide's opening game:

Crimson Tide defense stays strong

The Alabama defense gave goalkeeper McKinley Crone an easy day to record her 11th shutout of the season. The Bulldogs (11-5-4) had 11 shots, with only three coming on goal. Part of it was that the Alabama offense kept the ball out of their side of the field, but when the Bulldogs were in their offensive zone they didn’t get many open runs.

The second half saw the Bulldogs spend more time on offensive, getting eight shots but failing to do anything with them as Crone recorded three saves.

Ball movement leads to early goal

The Crimson Tide kept the ball in its offensive zone, forcing pressure on Bulldogs defenders. The constant pressure was due to an effective passing game by the Crimson Tide. Alabama could pass the ball through multiple players and was able to stretch out the Bulldogs defense.

Alabama had two assists on the first goal with the second coming off of a Reyna Reyes corner.

Alabama attacks early

Alabama had 16 shots on goal in the first half, leading to eight shots on goal and two goals. Seven Alabama players had shots, led by Serepca’s four and two on goal. The Crimson Tide produced its most shots on goal since beating LSU on Oct. 9.

The Crimson Tide slowed down in the second half with seven shots, with the last five coming on goal. Alabama had good opportunities down the stretch but couldn't find the back of the net in the second half.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama soccer scores early and holds on for win over Mississippi State in SEC Tournament