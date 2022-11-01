Read full article on original website
WPFO
Senator Collins wants lifeline for people in crisis to become stronger
Senator Susan Collins says she wants a lifeline for people in crisis to become even stronger. The FCC launched 9-8-8 in July as a national suicide and crisis line. Senator Collins says after the hotline was changed to the shorter 9-8-8 number, there was a 45 percent increase in crisis calls to that number from August 2021 to August 2022.
Donald Trump calls for the release of hundreds of his supporters arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump had previously expressed sympathy for the January 6 rioters when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building.
Iran Revolutionary Guard launches satellite-carrying rocket
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the force's space prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. State TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket —...
