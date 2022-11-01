Read full article on original website
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
vegas24seven.com
Reckless In Vegas Ante Up Collective Announces November Sponsors
Left: JoLae Brandt-Shapiro, choreographer/dancer, Reckless In Vegas; center: Michael Shapiro,. leader, Reckless In Vegas; right: Agnes Roux, dancer, Reckless In Vegas. (Photo credit: Jerry Metellus) RECKLESS IN VEGAS ANTE UP COLLECTIVE ANNOUNCES. NOVEMBER SPONSORS. Program Connects Southern Nevada Businesses with Local Charities. Reckless In Vegas, the high-energy alt-rock band where...
MGM F1 hotel rates: Cheapest Bellagio room runs $1,733/night for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
MGM Resorts International has released its hotel rates for the three-day weekend of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. Last week, Caesars International published its rates which show prices well above $1,000 a night at several properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
vegas24seven.com
Billy Ray Charles, The Smokestacks and Red Eye Gin highlight the November 2022 entertainment at the iconic Sand Dollar Lounge
BILLY RAY CHARLES, THE SMOKESTACKS, AND RED EYE GIN HIGHLIGHT NOVEMBER 2022 ENTERTAINMENT AT THE ICONIC SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE. The Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the November 2022 entertainment for its iconic Spring Mountain location. Originally opened in 1976, The Sand Dollar Lounge has reclaimed its beloved spot as a premier live music venue in Las Vegas, with free entertainment, rotating craft beer selections, an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal craft cocktails, an amazing pizza kitchen, and table-top gaming in a smoke-free environment.
vegas24seven.com
Drinksgiving Returns to Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Nov. 23
Drinksgiving Returns to Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Nov. 23. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is excited to announce the return of its blackout block party, DrinksGiving, with a highly anticipated free performance by platinum selling rapper and singer, Flo Rida on Wednesday, November 23 at 8:00pm.
Fox5 KVVU
Formula 1 fans frustrated at unavailable tickets, skyrocketing hotel prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - F1 released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that the priority list pre-sale allotment has sold out due to overwhelming demand. Formula 1 fans are in what feels like a never-ending pitstop, “there were no tickets available, all of my friends who tried the exact same thing and it’s so frustrating,” said Doreen Thieven.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
PRB rides into Las Vegas for series championship
The big belt buckle is back on the line this weekend as professional bull riders showcase their skills at the T-Mobile Arena this weekend during the PBR Team Series Championship.
vegas24seven.com
THE LINQ PROMENADE TO KICK OFF HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES WITH TREE LIGHTING EVENT, THURSDAY, NOV. 17
Christmas at The LINQ Promenade. (Photo Courtesy of The LINQ Promenade) THE LINQ PROMENADE TO KICK OFF HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES WITH. The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to kick off the holiday season with a spectacular Christmas tree lighting event on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts celebrating 70th birthday with 70-cent doughnuts in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While Randy’s Donuts may have just opened its Las Vegas store earlier this year, the eatery has actually been around for decades in Southern California. In celebration of its upcoming milestone 70th birthday, Randy’s Donuts announced that it will sell its famous doughnuts for...
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Events & Promotions. Silverton Casino Hotel announces its November gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Thanksgiving specials and the BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. DINING. BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. The elves are back in town! Shady Grove Lounge — the popular Las Vegas cocktail...
daytrippen.com
Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car
Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
news3lv.com
De-stigmatizing cannabis with Las Vegas Cannabis Tour
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Ten years ago this weekend, cannabis was legalized in two states, and that paved the way for the legalization and destigmatization of marijuana across the country. Joining us now to talk more about this milestone and the effect it has had on Las Vegas is...
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street Experience announces artist lineup for free NFR kick off party
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced the artist lineup for its free “Downtown Hoedown” event that will kick off the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. According to a news release, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the “celebration will transform the world-famous Fremont Street Experience...
vegas24seven.com
The Little Vegas Chapel to Celebrate Numerically Significant Wedding Dates, 11/11/22 and 11/12/22, while Honoring our Veterans this November
The Little Vegas Chapel to Celebrate Numerically Significant Wedding Dates, 11/11/22 and 11/12/22, while Honoring our Veterans this November. Venue announces Special Offers including an all-new Reception Dining Experience at Todd English’s The Pepper Club. Las Vegas, Nev. – The Little Vegas Chapel, an award-winning wedding chapel since 2013...
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR NFR’S OFFICAL KICK OFF PARTY, DOWNTOWN HOEDOWN Fremont Street Experience will kick off the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Nov. 30
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR NFR’S OFFICAL KICK OFF PARTY, DOWNTOWN HOEDOWN. Fremont Street Experience will kick off the National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, will officially kick off the 2022 Wrangler National Finals...
vegas24seven.com
LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN ANNOUNCES 2022 GRAND MARSHALS
To kick off the most wonderful fun run of the year, Opportunity Village announces Terry Fator and Becky Hammon as Grand Marshals for the 2022 Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, December 3. Las Vegas Great Santa Run offers both a 5K and 1-mile course where thousands of registrants...
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas
Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
963kklz.com
10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy
December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
vegas24seven.com
Stoney’s Rockin’ Country gives thanks for live country music this November
STONEY’S ROCKIN’ COUNTRY GIVES THANKS FOR COUNTRY MUSIC THIS NOVEMBER. WHAT: Enjoy live music from some of country’s hottest rising stars at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country this November. Take a chance on the mechanical bull or take a spin line dancing! Stoney’s has you covered with...
