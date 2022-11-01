ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

City of Rochester seeks proposals for youth support programs at R-Centers

WXXI News
WXXI News
 3 days ago

The city of Rochester is calling for proposals to expand social-emotional programming for youth in the city.City officials are offering up to $2 million in coronavirus relief funds as part of an effort to provide trauma-informed care and restorative justice approaches embedded in daily youth programming at four recreation centers.“They can come to the Rec Center and participate in activities and events,” said Shirey Green, Commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services. “But if... they're feeling some kind of way, there will be people right there in the rec center that they can talk to and help deal with their trauma.”Three of the R-Centers are in two of the state’s poorest zip codes. Green says that is intentional, so that youth and families in those neighborhoods can access these resources.The overarching goal is to drive down violent crime rates by providing youth with skills to handle conflict in a non-violent way, Green said.“The expertise on social emotional learning expertise on restorative practice, the expertise on strong trauma informed care, that's what we want to bring together.”The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.The R-Centers selected for the programming initiative are as follows:Thomas P. Ryan R-Center located at 530 Webster Avenue, Rochester, NY 14609 Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope located at 524 Campbell St. Rochester, NY 14608 David F. Gantt R-Center located at 700 North Street, Rochester, NY 14605 Willie W. Lightfoot R-Center located at 271 Flint Street, Rochester, NY 14608

Comments / 1

Mouse65
3d ago

Were any of the covid funds, (or other funds for that matter) invested in any part of Rochester, other then the inner city? That is all I have seen Evans focus on since taking his seat as Mayor... I am honestly hoping I'm wrong.

Reply
2
 

WXXI News

WXXI News

Rochester, NY
