Read full article on original website
Related
Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal
The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
Richard Sherman gets brutally honest on why Russell Wilson is struggling with Broncos
If there is someone who knows what Russell Wilson is capable of, it’s Richard Sherman. He watched the former Seattle Seahawks QB ball out for years in the Pacific Northwest but all of a sudden, he’s struggling to adapt to a new system with the Denver Broncos. Sherman...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
AJ Brown spits straight facts about undefeated Eagles season after win over Texans
How about them Eagles, huh? After their Week 9 win against the Houston Astros, the Philadelphia Eagles are now 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Their dream start has many fans dreaming of their second Super Bowl win. There are even some that are thinking that the Eagles could go undefeated for the regular season.
Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation
Following a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Raiders desperately need to get their season on track before playoff hopes are out of the question. However, sitting in last place of the AFC West with a 2-5 record, time may be running out. If head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr’s tragically poor play might have an explanation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derrick Henry injury update should fire up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Derrick Henry is coming off yet another 200-yard performance in a win over the Houston Texans. However, he picked up a foot injury during the game. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Henry was not seen during the open portion of the practice to media, according to Pro Football Talk.
Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis
Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t ruled out just yet for their Week 9 clash against the New England Patriots. But the latest update on his injury status doesn’t bode well for his prospects. According to Colts insider for The Athletic Zak Keefer, Taylor is expected to miss practice due to his recurring […] The post Jonathan Taylor injury update doesn’t sound good for Indianapolis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cordarrelle Patterson injury update will leave Falcons fans frothing at the mouth
The Atlanta Falcons have been hoping to get a boost to their offensive attack in Week 9 with the return of running back Cordarrelle Patterson to the lineup. However, the Falcons may not have the running back in uniform when they host the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. Patterson has been on Injured Reserve with a […] The post Cordarrelle Patterson injury update will leave Falcons fans frothing at the mouth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders
The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season looking for their sixth win in a row as they face the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. A win here can solidify their hold in the NFC North and keep them within striking distance of first place in their conference. Here are our Minnesota […] The post Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Lions
With a Green Bay Packers game scheduled against the Detroit Lions, a lot of eyes will be on the struggling Packers. Ahead of the Packers-Lions game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 9 predictions. Green Bay has lost four straight games and is in a tough spot. The Packers also did not make any moves […] The post Green Bay Packers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tennessee fans will love rival coach’s bold prediction for Georgia game
The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers will have arguably their biggest game in years coming up on Saturday, as they will meet the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for a crucial pivotal matchup. Ahead of the contest, ESPN touched base with 15 head coaches, assistants, NFL scouts and staffers to get their takes on the […] The post Tennessee fans will love rival coach’s bold prediction for Georgia game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still finding their way out of a dark tunnel, as they are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Brady is not used to losing, but it could get even harder for him to help the Buccaneers get out of a rut with some injuries the […] The post Tom Brady won’t be pleased with latest Buccaneers injury update to offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline
The Buffalo Bills made some key moves at the 2022 NFL trade deadline but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re done fortifying the roster. With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, teams have begun to take a closer look at the free agency market. Among the players gaining interest post-trade deadline is Odell Beckham Jr. […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. rumors addressed by Bills GM after trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’: Josh Allen’s take on Zach Wilson will have Jets fans staying patient
New York Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is struggling lately and just had a brutal game against the New England Patriots last Sunday, getting picked off three times in the 22-17 loss. However, Josh Allen did the exact same thing in his rookie year versus the Patriots, yet he’s now one of the best signal-callers in the NFL.
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy owners have reason to worry for Week 9 vs. Colts
Rhamondre Stevenson may have to put together the performance of his life in Week 9 to help lead the New England Patriots to a home win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots released their final injury report for Week 9 on Friday, and they elected to officially rule out three players on offense, including offensive […] The post Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson fantasy owners have reason to worry for Week 9 vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen
In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a big win over the New York Giants, which was their third in a row. The Seahawks are obviously looking to extend their run to four when they face the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will solidify their […] The post Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens
The Chicago Bears parted ways with a key part of their defense this week, trading star pass-rusher Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. While they were hoping to extend him, the Bears realized shipping the linebacker off by November 1st made the most sense because the organization couldn’t pay him what he’s worth once free […] The post Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Jets
With the Buffalo Bills getting ready to travel to face the surprising New York Jets on Sunday, a lot of eyes will be on this division clash. Ahead of the Bills-Jets matchup, it is time for some Bills Week 9 bold predictions. Buffalo is coming off four consecutive wins, including...
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. LSU prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to take on the LSU Tigers in a Saturday night SEC college football matchup at Death Valley in Baton Rouge. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Alabama-LSU prediction and pick, laid out below.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0