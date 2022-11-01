Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
Ohio State football: Three stats that are concerning
The Ohio State football team is the second-ranked team in the country and is undefeated. You would think that means that they are a pretty darn good team. They are. In fact, they are pretty close to an elite team and could end up being the best team in the country.
Georgia fans take no prisoners with savage GameDay signs vs Tennessee
College GameDay was at Georgia vs Tennessee for the huge SEC matchup and Dawgs fans were savage with the GameDay signs aimed at the Vols. No. 3 hosting No. 1 and with the SEC involved so, you know, it just means more. That’s all of the stage that you’d ever need to set for Sanford Stadium ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs welcoming the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers for a battle of undefeated teams and to determine perhaps the clearest path to the College Football Playoff.
Vanderbilt football assistant to still coach vs South Carolina after antisemitic comment
Vanderbilt football defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will still coach in Saturday's game against South Carolina after an antisemitic Facebook comment came to light a day earlier, according to a program spokesperson. Coach Clark Lea and athletic director Candice Lee responded Friday with a joint statement where they said they would handle the situation internally. ...
The last word: Final thoughts before Clemson vs. Notre Dame football
What if? What if Notre Dame pulls this off? What if the Fighting Irish beat No. 4 Clemson?. It’s not going to be easy. That’s well-documented. We all know about the Tigers’ top-10 rushing defense, their head coach who has been here, done that and the postseason aspirations that are well within reach for them and not so much for the home team defending Notre Dame Stadium.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0