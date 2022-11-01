ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta Commission postpones vote to rename 5th Street Bridge, remove Confederate ties

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
Augusta's 5th Street Bridge will continue to bear the name of the president of the Confederacy, at least for a little while longer.

On Tuesday, at the request of city attorney Wayne Brown, the Augusta Commission unanimously voted to postpone making a decision on whether or not to rename the bridge and remove the Confederate plaques associated with its namesake, Jefferson Davis.

Brown asked for a couple of weeks to investigate the law surrounding proposed changes to Confederate monuments and to look at court cases on this issue in Georgia.

The vote on whether or not to rename the bridge is expected to take place during the next commission meeting on Nov. 15.

At a committee meeting on Oct. 25, Commissioner Ben Hasan moved to rename the bridge "Freedom Bridge," arguing that it should be named after an ideal everyone can strive toward rather than any single individual.

Status of the bridge

Currently, the bridge has two engravings with Davis' name on either side of the center of the bridge plus two plaques at the entryway that depict Davis' image and details his history.

Turning the bridge into a waterside attraction involved an $11 million renovation that took two years, including adding lighting on top and below the bridge, repainting the center to create a kind of historical walkway, adding shading and seating along the top, and similar amenities.

The plaques were removed during construction, but were cleaned and re-installed prior to reopening in late September. Lights were also added to the plaques and engravings in order to showcase them at night.

This story will be updated.

The Augusta Chronicle

