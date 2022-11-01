ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Madison School District collects left over candy to honor local heroes

By Braydon Wilson
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPd3b_0iuuVzYv00

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Halloween activities have come and gone, and many of us may still have left over candy or have too much at home. The Madison School District #321 says if you want to donate any of your extra or left over candy, it will have a large impact on active duty military or our local veterans.

The campaign to honor these heroes after Halloween started six years ago after seeing a need in the community for a place with all the extra candy to go.

"We had a lot of people posting saying we've got extra candy, where can we take this? Or I mean, people around here are crazy, generous. And so we've got kids getting two and three pillow sacks full of candy for Halloween. And all of the parents are saying, no way, we're not keeping all of this. So looking for a place to donate both extra and stuff that wasn't passed out and about," Madison School District communications manager Jess Goudy said.

She says after deciding to collect the candy it was all about deciding what to do with it after that.

"Then a group of friends of mine, I used to live in Utah and I had a was a military wife and they were getting deployed and they were getting deployed right before Thanksgiving and they were going to be their first Christmas away. And so the thought came to me, maybe we could take all this candy and maybe we can combine it with Veteran's Day, which is just a couple of weeks away, and combine it into this kind of super project where we use the candy from our community and we use the amazing, innocent, thankful voices of the children," she said. "Some of the letters that they write and the pictures that they draw just incredibly touching. And so we use the students in the classroom and give them an opportunity to be grateful, to say thanks to a group of people who I mean, in my opinion, they can't get enough things. And so we shoot it out district wide, allow everybody, no matter the age, no matter the grade, to participate."

After getting such a large amount of support, as well as a cause, once covid hit the goals had to adapt.

"We've adapted things and we actually try to reach local veterans. Now we gather names and email addresses and addresses of local veterans, and we send a kind of a manila envelope sized package with candy and with letters and pictures and artwork from the youngest citizens here in our community," Goudy said.

She says you don't just have to be a student in the district to participate.

"We actually extend the invitation to the community as well. So you don't have to be in school to participate. You can write a letter, you can draw a photo, you come and drop it by the district office before November 14, both the photo or any extra Halloween candy. And we ship these off."

To donate candy, you can visit the Madison School District offices at 60 W Main St, Rexburg, ID 83440. If you have a student in the district, you can leave it at your child's school's office. If you want to have a care package sent to a veteran you know you can find the form through their social media here or on their website here .

Goudy encourages everyone to take part in this campaign.

"You hear of things like this all the time, but you don't see the full impact. And we're going to try to make it come full circle so that you can see just how amazing this is for people getting these packages. So get up, bring your candy, write a thank you note while you're at it and we'll get those put in the hands of veterans all over Idaho."

The post Madison School District collects left over candy to honor local heroes appeared first on Local News 8 .

Related
eastidahonews.com

Soldiers return home to their families in Idaho after being away for a year

IDAHO FALLS — There was a great deal of happiness and joy near the Idaho Falls Airport Friday as military families were reunited with loved ones. On Friday afternoon, the Idaho Army National Guard brought home nearly 45 soldiers from the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team after a year-long deployment to southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Bonneville High School evacuated due to defective melting battery

IDAHO FALLS – Students at Bonneville High School were evacuated on Friday afternoon after officials thought they smelled leaking gas. But it turns out it was actually just a faulty battery. “A faulty battery on one of the generators was melting down and releasing dangerous gasses,” Bonneville District 93...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls police investigate shooting

The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Human trafficking documentary screening happening in Rexburg

REXBURG — The trafficking of children is a scourge that is becoming ever more prevalent in the age of the Internet. A free screening of “It’s Happening Right Here,” a new documentary film aiming to raise awareness and educate parents about what they can do to protect their kids, will be the focus of an event at Fats Cats in Rexburg this coming Thursday, Nov. 3.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

D91 launches anonymous reporting system for school safety concerns

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls School District 91. Idaho Falls School District 91 is launching STOPit!, a reporting system that will allow students, parents and patrons to anonymously report concerns about school safety. STOPit! is an important addition to D91’s safety systems. It provides an easy...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Sackett named dean of health care and human services at College of Eastern Idaho

After serving as interim dean since August 2021, Dr. Angela Sackett has been selected to permanently serve in this role for health care and human services at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Sackett is an Idaho Falls native, and she graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho and Idaho State University (ISU) with degrees in microbiology. During ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Army National Guard troops return

45 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to Idaho Falls, after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The post Idaho Army National Guard troops return appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
svinews.com

Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City

JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
JACKSON, WY
