Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
Make it a Blockbuster night at L.A.’s new pop-up speakeasy
A Los Angeles pop-up speakeasy is being kind and rewinding to a nostalgic evening at a Blockbuster video store. The venue is inspired by a Friday night spent strolling down the aisles of the video store in the ’90s and ’00s. When guests enter the location, they’re greeted...
The MainPlace Mall’s Holiday Promo has a $500 grand prize
This holiday season, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will help shoppers make their visits efficient and even more enjoyable with its Shop Now platform on the center’s website which allows shoppers to quickly search the products and in-store inventories from select stores at the shopping center.
CIF football playoff scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Vistage Recognizes CDF Law co-founder, Marie DiSante with 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award
CDF’s Founding and Firm Managing Partner, Marie DiSante, Receives Vistage Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership Excellence. IRVINE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) proudly congratulates Marie DiSante, Founding and Firm Managing Partner, for being named the recipient of the Vistage 2022 Orange County “Lifetime Achievement Award.” Vistage is the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. The “Lifetime Achievement Award” honors members with a track record of bold decisions benefiting their companies, communities and beyond, and who are an inspiration to their Vistage peers.
Limited Weekend Train Service to San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente Resumes
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Fred Kelly Stadium a busy place for this weekend’s CIF football playoff games
Orange Coach Robert Pedroza talks to his players after last Friday’s 35-0 victory over Santa Ana that clinched the Orange Coast League title for the Panthers. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Newly-remodeled Fred Kelly Stadium on the El Modena High School campus is the site of...
Birtcher Development in Newport Beach Welcomes Five New Team Members
Birtcher Development, a five generation Newport Beach-based industrial real estate development firm has added five new team members: Holly Fessler, Director of Asset and Property Management; Lindsey Mansker, Director of Development; Mark Shea, Director of Accounting; Tom Adamson, Development Manager; Shellie McDearmon, Project Accountant. “We are thrilled to welcome Holly,...
Smash and grab robbers rammed a truck through the front door of an O.C. scooter store
Smash and grab robbers were able to steal several scooters at an Orange County store by ramming a truck through the front doors. The robbery happened early on Tuesday at OC Pro Scooters in Laguna Niguel, before they opened that day. The robbers were caught on the store’s surveillance video....
PHOTOS: Top-seeded Santa Ana battles back and defeats Fillmore in CIF playoff opener
Santa Ana’s Stephen Hughes (No. 2) celebrates with wide receiver Joseph Foster (No. 10) after a 9-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter that tied the score at 7-7. Both later connected in the fourth quarter to lead the Saints to a victory. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone).
San Juan Capistrano Staff Prepares for New City Hall Facility
Anaheim PD Awarded Grant for Child Safety Seat Education Program to Support Underserved Communities
Anaheim, Calif. – The Anaheim Police Department received a $91,875 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to educate parents and caregivers in underserved communities on how to properly install and use child safety seats. “The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Section has placed Child Passenger Safety as...
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton has Served the City Honorably and Faithfully
I decided to run for City Council after I’d been serving on the Newport Beach Finance Committee and saw a need to invest heavily in infrastructure, public safety, and our harbor while reducing debt and unfunded pension liability. We have fortunately had a majority on our City Council who...
Top-Seeded JSerra Boys Water Polo Proves Its Mettle in Open Division First Round
DTSA traffic will be a mess this weekend with several street closures set for Nov. 4-7
There will be major street closures and traffic impacts throughout Downtown Santa Ana due to several special events this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, through Monday, Nov. 7. The following street closures will be in effect for these events:. 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7:
CIF football playoff updates for first round games on Thursday, Nov. 3
The CIF football playoffs are here and begin with four games involving Orange County teams. Coaches and team reps, please tag us Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include the updated score of your team’s game tonight. Please check back throughout the weekend, including Friday night, for photos, score updates, stories and features on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
The Irvine Police caution that a Euro grifter is cleverly stealing cash from local stores
The Irvine Police Department has issued a Community Warning and is seeking information regarding a suspect named Retan Munteanu, 24, of Romania. Munteanu has traveled the globe scamming businesses out of money through sleight of hand during cash purchases. He skillfully distracts and confuses cashiers while covertly removing bills from cash being counted.
Anaheim PD Receives Funding for Motorcycle Safety Training Program
Anaheim, Calif. — The Anaheim Police Department received grant funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to step up motorcycle safety awareness with free, hands-on rider trainings led by local law enforcement. The $67,000 grant will pay for a series of free motorcycle safety classes that allows...
CIF FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NOTES: First round games have a different twist
Northwood quarterback Eugene Miyata and his teammates open on the road Friday night. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). It used to be when the CIF football playoffs were announced, league champions were guaranteed a home game for the first round. But that part of the CIF playoffs changed under the new...
Anaheim Police Department Awarded $469,000 Grant From the OTS
Anaheim, Calif. – The safety of everyone traveling is the focus of a grant awarded to the Anaheim Police Department. The $425,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will assist in Anaheim PD’s efforts to reduce deaths and injuries on Anaheim roads. “These are trying...
Guns and drugs were seized from a felon and his friend in Costa Mesa
Recently, Costa Mesa Police Gang Investigators learned that a known convicted felon was possibly in possession of firearms. While working with OC Probation, Gang Investigators contacted the suspect who then told them where the weapons were being held by someone else in Costa Mesa. When Gang Investigators located that “someone...
