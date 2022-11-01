Read full article on original website
What is the Official Sandwich of Wichita Falls for National Sandwich Day?
Today is National Sandwich Day and I was going to do a post on the best sandwich shops in town, but then I remembered. We have some super unique sandwiches in town. Every day is some stupid holiday and I tend to ignore 99% of them. However, a day where I am encouraged to enjoy a sandwich? Yeah, I'll sign the hell up for that. Let's give some of our local sandwich shops some love on this important of holidays.
Wichita Falls Ranks in Top Five Cheapest Places to Live in Texas for 2022
Would love to be number one on this list one day, but I will settle for top five. Let's be honest, two reasons we LOVE living in Wichita Falls is the cost of living and also lack of traffic. I wish some of you people knew how to drive on the roads, but that will be a story for another day. Let's talk about our cost of living because Wichita Falls got a shout out from The Council of Community and Economic Research in their latest report.
New Pole Fitness Dance Studio opens downtown
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a fun new way to work up a sweat here in Wichita Falls, that new activity would be pole dancing!1989 Pole opened Downtown in Big Blue a few weeks ago and owner Tarah Nyberg says she’s always wanted to open a place for anybody who loves to dance, wants to […]
Christmas Magic 2022 kicks off at MPEC
The Christmas Magic market and events have kicked off for 2022.
olneyenterprise.com
Archer City meat processor gets OK to butcher cattle
An Archer City deer processor began butchering cattle last week for local ranchers who continue to sharply cull their herds over the spiraling cost of feeding their animals in the midst of a drought. 4C Wild Game Processing, a well-known deer processor, now will operate year-round and is offering kill...
Tobin’s Farewell to Harold Rogers
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Thursday, Nov. 3, KFDX Sports Director, Tobin McDuff, paid tribute to a friend who passed away earlier in the day by wearing an Houston Astros Polo instead of his usual shirt and tie. McDuff ended the sports segment by saying, “Many knew him, Harold Rogers.” Harold and his wife Dottie […]
newschannel6now.com
The future of Kirby Middle School part 1
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “We have all hands on deck, we have the best teachers in front of kids this year,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “Wichita Falls ISD cares about Kirby Middle School. We care about the academic success of these students, of all students, and we have thrown every resource available to make it happen.”
KFDX Chief Meteorologist trades green screen for Big Brothers Big Sisters Dancing For The Stars stage
Cheif Meteorologist Michael Bohling and 19 other local celebrities are now paired up with a dance instructor for the 2023 Dancing For the Stars, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County's largest fundraising event.
Beloved Wichita Falls radio personality dies
A beloved radio personality and DJ for a longstanding Wichita Falls country music radio station has died.
With low supply and high prices, are we facing a diesel dilemma?
With supply low and prices at a record high, Wichita Falls is beginning to feel the weight of a diesel dilemma.
newschannel6now.com
Strong storms will develop around lunchtime
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday we are looking at the potential for some strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday would include hail and damaging winds. However, Friday’s severe weather threat is entirely conditional on the timing of the dryline and cold front. The dryline looks to fire off a few storms in the area around lunchtime. These storms could produce hail and strong wind speeds.
Vernon, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KFDX ‘ghost hunters’ explore old nursing home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s all about the frights and the things that go bump in the night. And this Halloween, instead of witches and werewolves, we here at KFDX wanted to explore something a little more spooky, some might even say ghostly. “Alright, we’ve got our EMF detector, electromagnetic field, and then our digital […]
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “Kirby Middle School is worth saving,” Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We know that if we do not get out in year five, their academic lives here at Kirby is over as far as we know it, so this was all hands on deck, a five-alarm fire. We have to do something now and what we’ve tried in years past hasn’t worked.”
Springtown, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Springtown. The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Wichita Falls High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
Tornados possible during Friday morning storms
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday morning commute for some Texomans could be impacted due to predicted severe weather in the area. As we head into Friday morning, we will see chances for severe storms in the region. Starting at 6 a.m. and continuing until Noon, is when the northwestern and western counties will see their […]
newschannel6now.com
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Newly released court documents are shedding light on the investigation into a shooting that claimed the life of a 45 year old Wichita Falls man. Officers arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at a motel in the 1700 block...
TIMELINE: Homicides in Wichita Falls hit 17 for 2022, pass 2021 total
As of Thursday, October 27, there have been 17 homicides so far this year in Wichita Falls.
New homes being built on the city’s East Side
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The east side of Wichita Falls will soon see some new high-end housing popping up around the area. City councilman for District 2 Larry Nelson has spent the past year on City Council. He is working hard with one goal in mind: continue revitalizing the east side of town. One way […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week November 4, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
