Fillmore, IN

Docs: Fillmore clerk-treasurer admits to ‘sex abuse’ with teen with intellectual disability

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

FILLMORE, Ind. — The recently-resigned Fillmore clerk-treasurer is facing sexual misconduct charges after he admitted to repeatedly sexually abusing a teenage boy with an intellectual disability, according to court documents.

Billy Ray Miles, age 72, is facing seven counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

A town attorney released the following statement on Miles:

“The Town received Mr. Miles’ resignation on October 17, 2022. The Town is fully cooperating with law enforcement on the matter. None of the allegations against him involve his former position with the Town or any asset of the Town, including Town Hall. The allegations focus solely on his private life, away from his duties for the Town. The Town is in the process of selecting a new Clerk Treasurer to move on from the issue. As to the allegations, the Town is resolved to allow the criminal justice system to work through its own process.”

Court records state that the teenager — now 16 years old — has “a Developmental Delay that estimated to be (2) years behind his current age.”

In the documents, a detective with Indiana State Police said he attended a forensic interview at a child advocacy center in which the teen explained that Miles performed sexual acts on him on numerous occasions dating back to 2021. The teen said that the crimes took place at several locations, including Miles’ residence, a barn on Miles’ property, Miles’ camper, the teen’s home and a vacation resort in Alabama, per court documents.

An affidavit states that an ISP detective interviewed Miles on October 25, during which Miles admitted to inappropriately touching or engaging in sexual acts with the teen in over 20 separate incidents. The document says Miles identified his behavior as “sex abuse.”

