KSAT 12
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands Monday
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
sanantoniomag.com
Meet the Cutest Pet in San Antonio
Alex and Stephen Adams had agreed they were a two-dog family. But as Alex was driving down Eisenhauer Road one day in 2019, she noticed a little dog with big ears running alongside the street. “It was busy, so I pulled over and he just jumped right in my car,”...
travelawaits.com
The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio
Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
A newbie's guide to celebrating Wurstfest in New Braunfels
Never been? You're not alone.
KENS 5
Statewide program to help people pay for utilities reopens
SAN ANTONIO — This summer saw big energy bills. So many people needed help paying large bills, the Texas Utility Help Program that opened in July to provide relief quickly closed because of high demand. The program reopened Friday, but funding is limited so you will need to apply quickly.
Hoax active-shooter calls keep parents and police on edge
This year has seen a significant number of hoax calls across the country. The source of these fake threats remains largely unknown.
devinenews.com
Devine Fall Festival this SaturdayParade at 10am, followed by food, carnival, live music and shopping
The 61st Annual Devine Cactus Fall Festival will be hosted in downtown Devine as usual and will start off with a 10:00 am parade (judging starts at 9am) followed by a carnival and festival, shopping, food, games and live music all day and night. Parade Grand Marshalls will be all...
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visit
"Texans in Bexar County value faith, family, freedom, & hard work. Protecting these values is personal to me — Cecilia & I got engaged & married in San Antonio. On November 8th, we’ll defend these values & keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
Drake snubs San Antonio in Texas shoutout on new song 'Major Distribution'
He loves Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
KSAT 12
About 80% of Solid Waste customers will have a different collection day starting Nov. 7
SAN ANTONIO – Starting next week, most customers of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department will have a new collection day, and Saturday collections are being eliminated altogether. According to the SWMD director, the change was necessary due to the city’s growth and because residents are producing more...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu’s family asks for prayer, community support ahead of teen’s invasive surgery
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu’s mother shared an update about her son and family through a letter read at a vigil on Tuesday night. Former SAPD officer James Brennand shot the 17-year-old on Oct. 2 in a McDonald’s parking lot in the 11700 block of Blanco Road near West Avenue.
The spookiest house in San Antonio isn't putting their Halloween decorations away just yet
SAN ANTONIO — In the West Oak Estates neighborhood on the far west side is a house that has taken Halloween decorations to a whole other level. Joanna Meeks, who owns the home at 13918 Tahoe Vista, said she and her family have been putting on holiday displays for nearly 30 years.
mycanyonlake.com
‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest
'Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset' by Jerry Sargent Photography. Canyon Lake photographer Jerry Sargent’s photograph, ‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset,’ placed third in the Hill Country Alliance’s (HCA) 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest. HCA announced the winners today. Sargent’s image will appear in HCA’s...
KSAT 12
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
