ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cameron Carter-Vickers missing as Celtic take on European champions Real Madrid

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QA4a9_0iuuVVHF00

Celtic will be without key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers as they sign off their Champions League campaign against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The centre-back, who has been captaining the side in the absence of sidelined skipper Callum McGregor, has not travelled to the Spanish capital after sustaining an injury in Sunday’s 3-0 win away to Livingston in the cinch Premiership.

Carter-Vickers’ absence leaves Celtic short of fully-fit central defenders for their formidable clash with the European champions. Stephen Welsh and Carl Starfelt could be involved but both have been out injured recently, so Moritz Jenz is currently the only centre-back who has been playing regularly.

“Squad-wise from the weekend, Cameron Carter-Vickers pulled up a bit sore from the game on Sunday,” said manager Ange Postecoglou at his pre-match media conference. “The artificial pitch (at Livingston) wasn’t great for him, so we’ve left him at home.

“Everyone else apart from Callum (McGregor) is fit and available. We’re looking forward to it.”

Celtic have taken only two points from their five Champions League games so far, but Postecoglou is adamant he has nothing to prove on a personal level. He insists his main objective is to ensure his team come back stronger and start to establish themselves as regular contestants in Europe’s primary competition.

“I don’t have to prove myself as a manager,” he said. “I do this because I think this football club deserves to be at this level. What this year has given me is the appetite to make sure we’re here every year and make an impact.

“We get 60,000 at every game and we’ve got an unbelievable stadium that creates the most unique of atmospheres. A club of our size deserves to be playing at this level so that’s where the motivation lies. I want this club to make an impact.

“It’s not about me, I don’t need to prove myself to anyone. I’m quite comfortable with the kind of manager I am but also know I have a responsibility to make sure this football club takes its rightful place among the best football clubs in the world.”

Postecoglou admits he was disappointed to see Japanese pair Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi miss out on a place in Japan’s World Cup squad. Both players have excelled since joining the Glasgow side last season but Daizen Maeda was the only member of Celtic’s Japanese contingent to be named in their squad this week.

Asked if he had sympathy for Hatate, 24, and Kyogo, 27, Postecoglou said: “Yes, obviously I do because I was fortunate to be a manager at a World Cup (with Australia in 2014) and it’s one of those tournaments that, for every player, it’s a dream to get there.

“I think they both would have been very close to getting there, particularly Kyogo, so I’m disappointed for them. Reo’s maybe got another one or two cycles of World Cups to potentially go to whereas Kyogo, who I still think of as young, might have one.

“You want to get these opportunities so I’m disappointed for them but both of them are really strong characters. I know they’ll take it in the right way and it will motivate them to continue to play their football to the best of their ability at our football club.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ange Postecoglou insists ‘bold approach’ will eventually pay off in Europe

Ange Postecoglou was unshakeable in his belief that Celtic will eventually benefit from his all-out attacking approach after a 5-1 defeat by Real Madrid rounded off the club’s worst Champions League group stage. Celtic ended their European campaign with two points and a goal difference of minus 11 after...
newschain

Sheff Wed boss Darren Moore impressed by Alex Mighten in FA Cup victory

Darren Moore expressed his delight at on-loan Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten’s first goal for Sheffield Wednesday. The 20-year-old attacker wrapped up a 2-0 FA Cup triumph over Morecambe after Josh Windass had earlier opened the scoring during a routine first-round win for the hosts. Mighten was one of...
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Rangers ready to ‘put Europe behind us’

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers have to consign their calamitous Champions League campaign to memory and focus on their cinch Premiership title bid. After reaching European football’s elite club competition for the first time in 12 years the Govan club officially became the worst Champions League participants ever after their defeat by Ajax at Ibrox on Tuesday night.
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
newschain

Unai Emery believes he can take Aston Villa to the next level

New boss Unai Emery believes he can buck the trend at Aston Villa and turn them into contenders. The former Villarreal manager takes charge for the first time when Villa host Manchester United on Sunday. He has already targeted ending Villa’s 26-year trophy drought after returning to the Premier League,...
newschain

England full-back Ben Chilwell set to miss World Cup with ‘significant’ injury

Chelsea and England defender Ben Chilwell is expected to miss the World Cup with a “significant” hamstring injury. The 25-year-old left-back sustained the problem in the Blues’ 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday. And a statement from the club on Saturday said: “Following the...
newschain

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker feels he could be in best form of career

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker believes he could be in the best form of his career and that is borne out by the number of times he has come to the team’s rescue already this season. With Jurgen Klopp’s side struggling for consistency, the Brazil international has been the one...
newschain

Wolves appoint Julen Lopetegui as new head coach

Wolves have announced the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the club’s new head coach. Former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss Lopetegui will take charge on November 14, subject to being granted work permits, with Steve Davis remaining in interim charge ahead of Saturday’s home match against Brighton.
newschain

Stadium plans and VAR on the agenda as Ian Bankier hosts final Celtic AGM

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier presided over his final annual general meeting on Friday ahead of his retirement from the post at the turn of the year. There was no news on his successor at a meeting which was generally positive following the club’s return to Champions League action and their domestic success under Ange Postecoglou last season.
newschain

Erik ten Hag confident Man Utd players can handle hectic pre-World Cup schedule

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag feels his players will make the most of their hectic schedule ahead of the World Cup break. United head to Aston Villa on the back of Thursday’s night’s 1-0 win away to Real Sociedad, which meant their progress from the Europa League group stages will be into a potentially tough knockout round play-off tie.
newschain

Man Utd should be confident but not complacent against Chelsea – Marc Skinner

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says his Women’s Super League table-toppers should be “confident but not complacent” heading into Sunday’s home clash with defending champions Chelsea. United have a perfect record for the campaign so far of five wins from as many matches, while third-placed Chelsea...
newschain

Eddie Howe tips Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to make an impact at World Cup

Bruno Guimaraes will return to the scene of his spectacular first start for Newcastle with head coach Eddie Howe tipping him to make a big impact with Brazil at the World Cup. Guimaraes, a £35million January signing from Lyon, has made a huge impact since his arrival at St James’ Park, where he was watched by national-team boss Tite in last weekend’s 4-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa.
newschain

Antonio Conte has no issues with Jurgen Klopp’s past criticism of Tottenham

Antonio Conte had no issue with Jurgen Klopp’s criticism following their most recent meeting because he knows Tottenham are the reason Liverpool did not win the Premier League last season. Spurs claimed a point at Anfield in May after a battling display in a 1-1 draw which proved crucial...
newschain

Preston boss hails the impact of two-goal striker Ched Evans

Preston manager Ryan Lowe praised two-goal striker Ched Evans after North End secured a hard-earned 2-1 victory at Reading to move into fifth place in the Championship table. After a poor first half, Preston went ahead six minutes into the second period when Evans glanced home a header – his first goal in 35 matches.
newschain

Nottingham Forest ‘have found their feet’ following summer spending spree

Thomas Frank feels it was always going to take Nottingham Forest time to gel together in the Premier League following a hectic transfer window – but knows a stern test awaits Brentford at the City Ground. Having made 22 summer signings following promotion via the play-offs, it has so...
newschain

Sheffield United run riot as leaders Burnley fall apart at Bramall Lane

Oli McBurnie scored twice as Sheffield United produced a superb second-half display to beat leaders Burnley 5-2 in a pulsating contest at Bramall Lane. The Blades came from behind twice and scored four goals after the break to blow away the Clarets, who struggled to cope with the Blades’ attack.
newschain

Patrick Vieira aiming to cure travel sickness when Crystal Palace visit West Ham

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wants his side to adopt a more clinical mindset as they look to find a winning formula away from home. The Eagles head to West Ham on Sunday following three wins from their last five Premier League games. All of their league victories this season,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy