1600kush.com
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
1600kush.com
Glencoe man gets 12-year prison term for methamphetamine possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Glencoe man has been given a 12-year prison term for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which was found in his van last August in a Stillwater parking lot after a police K-9 indicated the presence of a drug in the vehicle. Sammy Lee Ledford,...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term on heroin, meth & gun charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A homeless Stillwater man, who has a college degree, has been given a three-year prison term for possessing heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, along with being a convicted felon in possession of a pistol. Tommy Alan English Jr., 44, pleaded guilty last week to...
Stillwater PD searches for man last heard from Oct. 18
The Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is hoping to locate a local man whom family hasn't heard from since since Oct. 18. SPD officials say Thomas Lee was last known to be homeless and living in Stillwater.
Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Florida
Authorities say two teenagers who disappeared from the Sooner State have been found halfway across the country.
KAKE TV
Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
Osage County Sheriff’s Office searching for thief stealing from residents’ mailboxes
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person they think is responsible for multiple mailbox thefts in the area. The thief was captured on video driving a white truck, pulling up to mailboxes and taking what was inside. If you can...
Ponca City News
Coffee with a Cop held at The Perk on Wed. mornings
Join the officers of the Ponca City Police Department on Wed. mornings at The Perk for Coffee with a Cop. In attempt to connect more with the community, from 7 am to 9 am officers will be at The Perk to chat and have a coffee with the citizens of Ponca City. During this, the community is able to ask the officers any questions about what is going on in the community. If you have ever considered a…
Two men charged with drug trafficking after OHP finds 100 pounds of marijuana
The amount of drugs totaled more than $200,000 in street value.
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
pdjnews.com
Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors
At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
kaynewscow.com
Early voting begins at Election Board office
NEWKIRK — Early voting kicked off today at the Kay County Election Board, located in the new Annex Building next to the existing courthouse in Newkirk. Early voting continues the rest of the week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
