Blackwell, OK

1600kush.com

Glencoe man gets 12-year prison term for methamphetamine possession

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Glencoe man has been given a 12-year prison term for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which was found in his van last August in a Stillwater parking lot after a police K-9 indicated the presence of a drug in the vehicle. Sammy Lee Ledford,...
GLENCOE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man gets 3-year prison term on heroin, meth & gun charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A homeless Stillwater man, who has a college degree, has been given a three-year prison term for possessing heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, along with being a convicted felon in possession of a pistol. Tommy Alan English Jr., 44, pleaded guilty last week to...
STILLWATER, OK
KAKE TV

Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
DERBY, KS
Ponca City News

Coffee with a Cop held at The Perk on Wed. mornings

Join the officers of the Ponca City Police Department on Wed. mornings at The Perk for Coffee with a Cop. In attempt to connect more with the community, from 7 am to 9 am officers will be at The Perk to chat and have a coffee with the citizens of Ponca City. During this, the community is able to ask the officers any questions about what is going on in the community. If you have ever considered a…
PONCA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Stillwater Medical updates masking policies for employees, patient visitors

At the October Stillwater Medical Board of Trustees meeting, the Board accepted a recommendation from the Medical Executive team to update the current COVID-19 policy for both employees and visitors at the hospital and all hospital owned clinics/service lines. The updated policy will focus on required and recommended masking based on a risk assessment that gauges how current COVID-19…
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Early voting begins at Election Board office

NEWKIRK — Early voting kicked off today at the Kay County Election Board, located in the new Annex Building next to the existing courthouse in Newkirk. Early voting continues the rest of the week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
NEWKIRK, OK

