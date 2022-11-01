ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Man arrested after climbing crane in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man after he was discovered climbing a crane downtown. Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help the man climb down from the crane in the 400 block of West Fourth Street, where new skyscrapers are being built by Republic Square Park.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after being hit and killed by a pickup truck in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Amberglen Boulevard and W. Parmer Lane in northwest Austin. DPS said...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

Man wanted in connection to deadly Downtown Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a murder suspect after they say he shot and killed a man in Downtown Austin. Police said on Oct 30, around 4:53 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near the Swing Hookah Lounge located at 617 E 7th St.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Juvenile suspect involved in Temple shooting in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department confirmed on Friday morning that a juvenile male suspect involved in the shooting near Jones Park is in custody. The department said Thursday night that it is investigating the shooting – which occurred near in the area of S....
TEMPLE, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify two men killed in SE Austin head-on crash

Police have identified two men who were killed last month in a head-on crash in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Oct. 20, on the 5900 block of East Stassney Lane, near the intersection with Teri Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
LAKEWAY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy