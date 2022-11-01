Read full article on original website
1 dead after rollover crash on East Riverside Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS said it was a rollover crash that involved one vehicle and three patients.
Men robbed ATM technician in south Austin, police say
Austin Police are searching for three men connected with a robbery at a south Austin ATM.
Juvenile dies after October shooting in southeast Austin; suspect still wanted
One juvenile male died after an October shooting in southeast Austin where police say the suspect shot at two occupied vehicles.
3 arrested after Hutto ISD police find guns in vehicle during football game
Hutto ISD and City of Hutto Police detained three people, ages 16 and 17, on weapons violations charges. The three were not associated with Hutto ISD.
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student, cousin of Vanessa Guillen, dies after being shot in the head
AUSTIN, Texas - 16-year-old Manor High School student Alan Guillen has died after being shot in the head last week. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. Alan was shot in the head on Monday, Oct. 24 and had been at Dell...
fox7austin.com
3 teens arrested, several weapons found in vehicle at Hutto HS parking lot
HUTTO, Texas - Three teens were arrested this week after weapons were found in a vehicle in the Hutto High School parking lot. The three teens, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, were detained by Hutto ISD police and Hutto police Nov. 3. The three are not associated with Hutto ISD.
CBS Austin
Police looking for driver who crashed onto steps of AT&T Center at UT campus, leaves truck
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the driver who crashed into the barriers and onto the steps of the AT&T Conference Center at the University of Texas at Austin and then abandoned the vehicle early Friday morning. The UT Police Department said officers responded around 1:18 a.m. to...
Man arrested after climbing crane in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man after he was discovered climbing a crane downtown. Austin Fire Department crews were on the scene to help the man climb down from the crane in the 400 block of West Fourth Street, where new skyscrapers are being built by Republic Square Park.
KSAT 12
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
Man hit, killed by pickup truck on I-35 in central Austin identified
The Austin Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in central Austin last month.
CBS Austin
Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after being hit and killed by a pickup truck in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Amberglen Boulevard and W. Parmer Lane in northwest Austin. DPS said...
Young Texas Mom Found Dead In Office Building Bathroom — Who Was Her Killer?
The road to justice for Laurie Stout’s family was anything but easy. The devoted 22-year-old Texas mom was brutally murdered on Sept. 20, 1983 inside a bathroom stall at an Austin office building where she had worked cleaning, but it would take decades to bring her surprising killer to justice.
fox7austin.com
Woman's body found buried beneath burn pit at Leander home, TCSO says
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested after a woman's body was found buried beneath a burn pit at a Leander home, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 31, deputies received a tip that a homicide may have happened at a home in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Dr.
Click2Houston.com
Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Investigators conducting a criminal probe into the Uvalde school shooting and subsequent law enforcement response are trying to determine whether any victims who died may have survived if police had intervened sooner.
fox7austin.com
Man wanted in connection to deadly Downtown Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a murder suspect after they say he shot and killed a man in Downtown Austin. Police said on Oct 30, around 4:53 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near the Swing Hookah Lounge located at 617 E 7th St.
fox7austin.com
2 killed in Southeast Austin crash; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in Southeast Austin. Police said on Oct. 20, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on crash between a crossover SUV and a pick-up truck in the 5900 block of E. Stassney Ln.
fox44news.com
Juvenile suspect involved in Temple shooting in custody
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department confirmed on Friday morning that a juvenile male suspect involved in the shooting near Jones Park is in custody. The department said Thursday night that it is investigating the shooting – which occurred near in the area of S....
CBS Austin
Police identify two men killed in SE Austin head-on crash
Police have identified two men who were killed last month in a head-on crash in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Oct. 20, on the 5900 block of East Stassney Lane, near the intersection with Teri Road. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.
SWAT response in south Austin concluded
The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway
LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
