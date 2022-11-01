Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs

Read full article on original website
Metro sheriff says Abrams’ comment during debate was a ‘slap in the face’
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix was so annoyed by what he saw during the WSB-TV Gubernatorial Debate Sunday night that he took to social media and wrote a very long post criticizing Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. During the debate, and after incumbent Republican Gov. Brian...
‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally
LaGRANGE, Ga. — Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker may be like many college football fans in the state and have his mind on the Georgia/Tennessee game. The top two ranked teams in the country are playing in Athens Saturday afternoon in what could accurately be described as the biggest non-championship game at Sanford Stadium ever. […] The post ‘He wants to abolish the family:’ Walker makes Warnock, economy focus during LaGrange rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Harris County residents taking advantage of early voting in Georgia
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It is the final week of early in-person voting in Georgia and Friday, Nov. 4 is the last day to voice your vote before heading to the polls. For three weeks in every county across the state, voters have had the chance to vote before Tuesday’s election.
Democrat Kwanza Hall endorses Republicans Kemp, Jones in 2022 Georgia midterm election
ATLANTA - Former Congressman and Atlanta Democrat Kwanza Hall has endorsed the two Republican candidates for Georgia's top state offices in the 2022 midterm election. In releases Friday morning, Hall announced his endorsement of Republican nominees Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election and Burt Jones in his race to be the next lieutenant governor.
Meet Alabama’s Democratic Candidates for State Office
Republicans are trying to keep hold of all state offices on November 8. Most of us are familiar with the Republican incumbents and those running for state office. We want to introduce you to some of the lesser known candidates from the Democratic Party. The race for U.S. Senate is...
Who can you vote for? Here’s how you can find your sample ballot in the November election: Alabama
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters will face big decisions on their ballots in the upcoming midterm elections. State-wide races will appear on everyone’s ballot. Gov. Kay Ivey looks to hold off Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers, while Republican Katie Britt and Democrat Will Boyd face-off to replace outgoing Senator Richard Shelby. But most of the choices […]
Former Alabama correctional officer calls for ‘National Guard, State Troopers to come in right now’
Stacy Lee George, a former candidate for governor who said he resigned Oct. 26 after working at a north Alabama prison for more than 13 years, said the public needs to know how dangerous conditions are in the prison. George, 53, said he resigned from his job at Limestone Correctional...
Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The new Arkansas Poll, by University of Arkansas, shows strong Republican support in the state’s governor race, and dwindling chances for recreational marijuana to pass. The poll is in its 24th year and asks potential voters about a wide range of issues including elections, abortions, and the way the state is heading.
2 candidates hope to unseat Ivey in gubernatorial race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a week away and Alabamians will see seven statewide offices on the ballot. Democrat Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian James “Jimmy” Blake are both hoping to replace Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey, who is seeking reelection. A poll conducted by...
Things to remember ahead of Election Day
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Election Day is right around the corner, and there are a few things to remember this season. The Louisiana Secretary of State encourages voters to remember a few things when it comes to Election Day. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Nov....
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
Issues at Louisiana juvenile facilities persist, Inspector General probe looms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards ordered a probe of the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta to investigate allegations of abuse and multiple suicides at the facility. A New York Times article published on October 30 detailed allegations that guards in the facility raped incarcerated youth,...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Arizona Senate, governor races deadlocked ahead of Election Day: polls
The races for Arizona’s Senate seat and governor’s mansion are virtually deadlocked days before the midterm elections, according to two new polls released Friday. A new survey from Emerson College Polling on Friday shows Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters leading Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48 percent to 47 percent, falling well within the poll’s 3-point margin of error. However, with 1 percent of undecided voters accounted for, the race is tied at 48 percent.
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research
Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
