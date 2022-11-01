Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Events: Texas Book Festival and a celebration of sausage
🗓 Friday 🗻 Savor the Outdoors* One of the best parts of the Austin area is the opportunity to take in nature and immerse yourself in the outdoors. This serves as the inspiration for the next Savor the Outdoors dinner, taking place at McKinney Roughs Nature Park. Delight in Texas fine dining cuisine while taking in views of the Colorado River, and stargazing. Tickets priced at $125.00.
Austin is No. 1 city where millennials are moving
Consumer financial site SmartAsset analyzed 2021 moves from state-to-state by people aged 25 to 39.They found that Texas and Florida are millennial magnets, while New York City is the opposite, having lost 80,000 millennials last year.Where are they going? Click here to read the complete article.
Austin's 7 Best Indian Restaurants
We all have those cravings for an amazing butter chicken or some authentic dosas with coconut chutney, but when I was thinking about where I wanted to go to satisfy my taste buds I realized that my list of great Indian food around Austin was surprisingly short. After doing some research and asking around, here is your list of the best Indian restaurants around town. This restaurant claims to have the most authentic South Indian food, and from what I've heard, the claims might be true! Their menu features the traditional South Indian dishes of Idlis, Vadas, a variety of Dosas, and more. If you're looking for an Indian and Tex-Mex fusion cozy restaurant, then look no further! Nasha on East 7th Street prides itself on its specialty margaritas, Tikka con Queso, Biryani, and more creative dishes!
Austin "must do" alert: Armadillo Christmas Bazaar marks 47th year with giant bazaar, almost 200 bands, and online pre-sale
What you need to know:Location: Palmer Events Center (900 Barton Springs Rd.)December 17 - 23, 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.Tickets are $12/ day or a $47 season pass. Purchase at link below.Music includes Kelly Willis, Marcia Ball's Pianorama, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Ruthie Foster, Gary P. Nunn, Sir Woman, Carolyn Wonderland / Shelley King, Bill Kirchen / Albert and Gage, Del Castillo Trio, Gina Chavez, and more.Click here to purchase tickets and find out more on the event website.Photos below from Jennifer M. Ramos:
Events in Austin: 'Halloweekend' 10/28-10/31 and beyond
🗓 All weekend 👻 Tricks, Treats, and Trails * It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus at McKinney Roughs Nature Park. Show up in your spookiest costume for the second annual Tricks, Treats and Trails event for family fun! Tickets start at $10.00, and feature a pumpkin patch, a rock-climbing wall, smores, food trucks, and more. 2 - 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 - 8 p.m. Sunday | 📍McKinney Roughs Nature Park, 1884 State Highway 71 West, Cedar Creek, TX, 78612
Inspiring teacher channels music and life experience to help kids learn in their own way
Music has always played an important part in David Truly's life and career."Chronologically I was a musician first and with a band that started in the late 70s with some college friends from Nashville."He also co-owned a club called The Old Post Office that hosted some big names in the business."Performers like Buddy Rich, Bonnie Raitt, Warren Zevon, Jerry Jeff, Dave Matthews, Hootie and the Blowfish and countless others." recalls Truly."Music has always been a passion," he added. "But playing music was and is a bit self-indulgent if I am being honest, so I found teaching at any level felt...
Events: Diwali and FC Semifinals 10/21-10/23
🗓 Friday 🔆 Field of Light if you haven't already, check out the "Field of Light" display at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center before the weather gets even colder. The exhibit features nearly 28,000 lights illuminating 16 acres, and the lights are made from environmentally conscious materials and will be recycled when the exhibit ends in December. 6:00 p.m - 9:45 p.m | 📍Ladybird Wildflower Center
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
New homes and a supportive community for people transitioning from homelessness
Imagine losing your spouse, struggling to keep your house, then ending up on the streets-- just when winter hit Texas hard and the power grid died.That was the reality facing Ulysses Robinson in the not so distant past. "A year or so on the streets," recalled Robinson. "It was really hard."Robinson says it was also really dangerous on the streets. But he remembers being too busy trying to survive the cold to worry about the threat from others. "During the snowstorm, it was one of the hardest things I've been through in my life."Robinson credits an officer with the Austin...
An employer-sponsored healthcare center is coming to downtown Austin
As workers are called back into the office and tech giants cement their downtown Austin presence, companies seek new models to care for employees.It’s why some have teamed up with Crossover Health, which has health centers and clinics providing primary care for employees and their families. The San Clemente, California-based company is planning to open a new health center on Brazos St. in April 2023. Crossover plans to hire about 15 staff for the site to serve 5,000 to 7,000 people at maximum capacity. They declined to say which companies will use it, but their current partnerships include Amazon, Microsoft,...
Profile: The man who would be mayor, again
This is part one of a series of mayoral candidate profiles from The Austin Bulldog.This is a story about Kirk Watson, not me, but readers should know that nobody covered this candidate as closely as I did back during his first mayoral campaign in 1996-1997 and during his first several years in office. In an exclusive interview in August 1996 I asked and he answered questions for two solid hours. The transcript of that interview, which I’m publishing here for the first time, runs 46 pages and more than 17,000 words.I introduced Watson to my In Fact newsletter readers August...
