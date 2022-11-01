ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama man charged with murder of wife in Huntsville death

By Jess Grotjahn
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say they are investigating a murder that happened over the weekend in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police confirmed a woman was found dead inside a home on Boardman Street Sunday.

Ronnie Cupps (Photo: Madison County Jail)

Huntsville Police arrested Ronnie Cupps, 39, and charged him with murder. Authorities identified the victim as the suspect’s wife, Teresa Cupps, 52.

Authorities said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

U.S. Marshalls helped Huntsville Police with the arrest. Ronnie Cupps was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Related
