Las Vegas to be home to five of the largest video screens in the world
By the end of 2023 Las Vegas will be home to at least five of the largest video screens in the world, and possibly even six.
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces November Events & Promotions. Silverton Casino Hotel announces its November gaming promotions and hotel experiences, including Thanksgiving specials and the BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. DINING. BAD ELF Holiday Pop-Up Bar. The elves are back in town! Shady Grove Lounge — the popular Las Vegas cocktail...
963kklz.com
Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides This Holiday Season
Tivoli Village in Summerlin is bringing the holiday spirit back this season with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, carolers, and complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides!. According to an article posted by the Staff on Fox5Vegas.com, Tivoli Village will be decked out in holiday decorations, including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree with ornaments at their fountain starting on November 21st. Then on Wednesday evening, November 23rd, the property will hold a tree-lighting ceremony with Santa at 7:30pm, there will be Chrismas carolers at The Piazza from 5-8pm, a meet and greet with Santa Claus from 7-9pm, and they will also be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides from 5-9pm.
vegas24seven.com
THE LINQ PROMENADE TO KICK OFF HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES WITH TREE LIGHTING EVENT, THURSDAY, NOV. 17
Christmas at The LINQ Promenade. (Photo Courtesy of The LINQ Promenade) THE LINQ PROMENADE TO KICK OFF HOLIDAY FESTIVITIES WITH. The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to kick off the holiday season with a spectacular Christmas tree lighting event on Thursday, Nov. 17.
luxury-houses.net
This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy
10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
vegas24seven.com
Billy Ray Charles, The Smokestacks and Red Eye Gin highlight the November 2022 entertainment at the iconic Sand Dollar Lounge
BILLY RAY CHARLES, THE SMOKESTACKS, AND RED EYE GIN HIGHLIGHT NOVEMBER 2022 ENTERTAINMENT AT THE ICONIC SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE. The Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the November 2022 entertainment for its iconic Spring Mountain location. Originally opened in 1976, The Sand Dollar Lounge has reclaimed its beloved spot as a premier live music venue in Las Vegas, with free entertainment, rotating craft beer selections, an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal craft cocktails, an amazing pizza kitchen, and table-top gaming in a smoke-free environment.
vegas24seven.com
Reckless In Vegas Ante Up Collective Announces November Sponsors
Left: JoLae Brandt-Shapiro, choreographer/dancer, Reckless In Vegas; center: Michael Shapiro,. leader, Reckless In Vegas; right: Agnes Roux, dancer, Reckless In Vegas. (Photo credit: Jerry Metellus) RECKLESS IN VEGAS ANTE UP COLLECTIVE ANNOUNCES. NOVEMBER SPONSORS. Program Connects Southern Nevada Businesses with Local Charities. Reckless In Vegas, the high-energy alt-rock band where...
963kklz.com
6 Places In Las Vegas For The Best Chili
It’s cold today in Las Vegas. And now that it’s November, there’s more of that to come. Some of us crave soup on a day like this, and others are chili people. There’s nothing like some warm comfort food when it’s freezing (or close to it) outside. But when it’s cold, sometimes we just want to sit under a blanket and stay warm. Not running around working in the kitchen.
yourmileagemayvary.net
This New Las Vegas Adjacent Attraction Was 50 Years In The Making
Nevada has a lot of things to offer. Hoover Dam. Lake Tahoe. Reno. And, of course, Las Vegas. And now something completely different, that took 5 decades to finish. In 1970, Michael Heizer started building his art installation called “City” in the Nevada desert. In September 2022, over 50 years after its start, visitors can now visit this massive complex.
daytrippen.com
Popular Las Vegas Day Trips By Car
Travel time 30 minutes 17 miles – Red Rock Canyon is a quick 20-mile drive from Las Vegas. Activities at Red Rock Canyon include hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, and photography. The canyon’s elevation is about 3000 feet, so it’s a few degrees cooler in the summer, and in winter, it can get downright cold. Reservations are required for cars driving the scenic loop.
MGM F1 hotel rates: Cheapest Bellagio room runs $1,733/night for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
MGM Resorts International has released its hotel rates for the three-day weekend of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. Last week, Caesars International published its rates which show prices well above $1,000 a night at several properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 9 big mistakes I see most first-time visitors make.
I often watch tourists miss hotel deals, wear the wrong shoes, and forget to make restaurant reservations during their time on the Strip in Nevada.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market
The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
Las Vegas showcasing speed and power this weekend
For anyone who likes powerful machines that are loud and fast, Las Vegas is the place to be this weekend.
vegas24seven.com
VETRI CUCINA NOW OPEN AT PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS
VETRI CUCINA NOW OPEN AT PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. Chef Marc Vetri’s Beloved Restaurant Returns with its Acclaimed Italian Cuisine and Stunning Views. The return of the beloved Vetri Cucina at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is official, the elevator is ready to whisk guests high above the Las Vegas Strip, and the restaurant is now open and taking reservations. Located on the 56th Floor and offering panoramic views of the city below, the Las Vegas restaurant features only 75 seats, and offers an intimate dining experience that uniquely captures the energy of Las Vegas below.
Ethel M’s Annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tonight marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Southern Nevada as the lights will be shining in Henderson. Mercedes Martinez takes us to Ethel M Cactus Garden as we get set for the official holiday Cactus Garden lighting tonight.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The ultimate pizza party is back….. The Las Vega Pizza Festival returns on Saturday November 12 at the Industrial Event Space. JC Fernandez joins Vincent Rotolo the owner of Good Pie, to tell us more about this event.
news3lv.com
Road closures announced for Formula One launch party on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling along the Las Vegas Strip this weekend are urged to plan their trip ahead of time, as multiple road closures will be ahead of the Formula One launch party. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced the closures Friday afternoon, stating that...
news3lv.com
X Country celebrates seven years on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — X Country is celebrating seven years on the Las Vegas Strip. Kayli Konarski and Savannah Urcioli joined us to talk about their show and some of the new numbers they're introducing. Visit the Harrah's Las Vegas website to purchase tickets and learn more.
vegas24seven.com
Drinksgiving Returns to Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Nov. 23
Drinksgiving Returns to Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Nov. 23. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is excited to announce the return of its blackout block party, DrinksGiving, with a highly anticipated free performance by platinum selling rapper and singer, Flo Rida on Wednesday, November 23 at 8:00pm.
