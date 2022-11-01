RACINE — For the second time in two years the city’s budget process concluded without any hard choices on what services would have to be reduced or cut. The budget passed Tuesday evening on a split vote. Aldermen Melissa Kaprelian and Henry Perez voted “nay.” Alderman John Tate, the president of the city council, abstained on one portion of the budget.

RACINE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO