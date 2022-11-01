Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Common Council passes budget; preserves fire, library services
Milwaukee Common Council passes budget; preserves fire, library services. The Milwaukee Common Council passes the city's next budget on Friday, Nov. 4. It amends Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposal – staving off cuts to fire and paramedic services as well as library hours. But some officials say conversations around cuts need to happen.
Milwaukee residents turn out to object to We Energies proposed rate increase
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is about to decide whether We Energies can charge its customers higher rates in the coming year. If approved, residential rates would increase by 13%. We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway says the increase is needed because the utility is making significant investments in clean energy.
Milwaukee election official fired for requesting military absentee ballots
The city's deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to a state representative, officials said.
Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd stepping down: Report
Milwaukee Ald. Nikiya Dodd is stepping down at the end of the month, the lawmaker tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
'An answer to our prayers': Milwaukee nonprofit Upstart Kitchen receives $50K grant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thanks to a new grant partnership between organizations in Wisconsin and New Jersey, a Milwaukee nonprofit will be able to continue helping local entrepreneurs interested in food businesses explore their dreams. On Thursday, members with Upstart Kitchen gathered with representatives of Cross River, a NJ-based financial...
Northridge Mall up for sale, despite Milwaukee's demolition order
The city has been trying its best to get the building demolished, arguing it has become a hotbed of crime, while the mall's owners have been focused on delaying an order from a judge to demolish.
City passes 2023 budget, with some opposition
RACINE — For the second time in two years the city’s budget process concluded without any hard choices on what services would have to be reduced or cut. The budget passed Tuesday evening on a split vote. Aldermen Melissa Kaprelian and Henry Perez voted “nay.” Alderman John Tate, the president of the city council, abstained on one portion of the budget.
Milwaukee Election Commission's Kimberly Zapata charged, ballot fraud
MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors charged Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director, over bogus ballot requests. If convicted, she faces up to five years behind bars. Milwaukee County prosecutors said Zapata admitted to making up names and ordering military ballots that were then sent to a state lawmaker's home...
Fired Milwaukee Election Commission official formally charged for fraudulently requesting absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The former Milwaukee election official who was fired for allegedly fraudulently requesting absentee ballots was formally charged Friday, Nov. 4. Kimberly Zapata faces one count of misconduct in public office (act in excess of lawful authority) and three counts false statement to obtain/vote absentee ballot. On...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Corri Hess Runs MAJOR Correction on Michels Corp Hit Piece
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its reporter Corri Hess have run a MAJOR correction for their reporting about Michels Corp. with only four days to go before the midterm election. The mistake is inexcusable, but the damage is done. The correction, placed on the November 3, 2022, story, reads, “Correction:...
Milwaukee County Jail voter event, dozens registered
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Nov. 4 that it partnered with a number of local organizations to host a voter registration drive at the county jail. The sheriff's office, along with the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County and Milwaukee Inner-city Congregation Allied for Hope,...
15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’
Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
Transgender voters in Wisconsin: Strict ID laws could cause issues on Nov. 8
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.
Milwaukee invests in North Avenue corridor; public infrastructure
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city leaders announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 newly-proposed tax incremental financing (TIF) investments that will fund traffic-calming and public infrastructure improvements in the city. A news release says the proposed TIF investments will target public infrastructure and plaza improvements along North Avenue...
Northridge Mall demo: Court appeal halts Milwaukee's attempt to raze buildings
The owner of the dilapidated mall, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., filed a court appeal of a judge's ruling that the mall must be torn down.
Racine voters to be asked if 1849 Wisconsin abortion law should be repealed
It's not on the statewide ballot, but some Wisconsin voters will be able to sound off on the state's 1849 abortion law when they head to the polls.
Milwaukee preparing to follow Madison’s lead by lowering residential speed limit
Milwaukee’s DPW is preparing to join a nationwide movement called “Twenty is Plenty” in the hopes it will get people to slow down in neighborhoods.
Derek Mosley appointed director of Marquette University's Lubar Center
Judge Derek C. Mosley, who served on Milwaukee's municipal court for more than 20 years, was appointed director of Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center.
‘Kathleen Deserved More’: The Column the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Doesn’t Want You to Read
Note: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s David Haynes refused to run this column. We believe this murder victim’s sister deserves a voice, so we agreed to run her column. The news media have repeatedly censored the voices of murder victims’ families when covering the parole issue. Author: Jeanine...
Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes
Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
