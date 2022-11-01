ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Common Council passes budget; preserves fire, library services

Milwaukee Common Council passes budget; preserves fire, library services. The Milwaukee Common Council passes the city's next budget on Friday, Nov. 4. It amends Mayor Cavalier Johnson's proposal – staving off cuts to fire and paramedic services as well as library hours. But some officials say conversations around cuts need to happen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee residents turn out to object to We Energies proposed rate increase

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is about to decide whether We Energies can charge its customers higher rates in the coming year. If approved, residential rates would increase by 13%. We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway says the increase is needed because the utility is making significant investments in clean energy.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

City passes 2023 budget, with some opposition

RACINE — For the second time in two years the city’s budget process concluded without any hard choices on what services would have to be reduced or cut. The budget passed Tuesday evening on a split vote. Aldermen Melissa Kaprelian and Henry Perez voted “nay.” Alderman John Tate, the president of the city council, abstained on one portion of the budget.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Election Commission's Kimberly Zapata charged, ballot fraud

MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors charged Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director, over bogus ballot requests. If convicted, she faces up to five years behind bars. Milwaukee County prosecutors said Zapata admitted to making up names and ordering military ballots that were then sent to a state lawmaker's home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail voter event, dozens registered

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Nov. 4 that it partnered with a number of local organizations to host a voter registration drive at the county jail. The sheriff's office, along with the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County and Milwaukee Inner-city Congregation Allied for Hope,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’

Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee invests in North Avenue corridor; public infrastructure

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city leaders announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 newly-proposed tax incremental financing (TIF) investments that will fund traffic-calming and public infrastructure improvements in the city. A news release says the proposed TIF investments will target public infrastructure and plaza improvements along North Avenue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician sentenced for drug crimes

Brookfield, Wis.-based pediatrician Manuel Thomas has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for unlawfully distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 3. Dr. Thomas provided opiates to patients he knew were addicted to controlled substances in exchange for cash and pills for his own personal use, according...
BROOKFIELD, WI

