Donovan Mitchell’s historic start with Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return and Kyrie Irving: Wine and Gold Talk podcast

Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy
Kareem was once again critical of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback
Clippers worried Kawhi Leonard may have suffered another setback to his injured knee.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Boomer: Kyrie Irving 'ripped heart' out of Nets organization, says Steve Nash likely quit because of him
Boomer Esiason says Kyrie Irving has “ripped the heart” out of the Nets organization with his constant headaches, and believes Steve Nash quit to get away from it.
Becky Hammon Has 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Decision
WNBA head coach and newly-named ESPN NBA analyst Becky Hammon is heartbroken over the Brittney Griner situation. The head coach, who was recently named a new NBA analyst for ESPN, used two words to describe the decision to sentence Griner to nine years in prison. "Gut punch," Hammon said. Griner,...
CBS Sports
Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."
Despite being sick, LeBron James notched up 20 points, 10 boards, and 8 assists to help the Lakers pip New Orleans Pelicans in overtime.
Video: Kyrie Irving Greeted Jewish Ticket Holders Sitting Courtside At Barclays Center
Kyrie Irving was caught on camera saying 'hi' to Jewish ticket holders who sat courtside at Barclays Center.
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
The veteran, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, pipped Andre Drummond and Otto Porter to be the player with the biggest pay cut.
How former Pistons star Vinnie Johnson turned his $5m NBA earnings into a staggering $400m fortune
VINNIE JOHNSON might not have been a standout NBA superstar - but he's transformed his $5m career earnings into a fortune to rival Shaquille O'Neal. The two-time NBA champion, 66, was known as "The Microwave" for his ability to score quick points off the bench. Johnson was one of the...
Donovan Mitchell Says He Has Never Played With Dynamic Bigs Like Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell is enjoying a career-best year in assists and he attributes that to playing with dynamic bigs like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Report: Nets Open to Trading Ben Simmons
Kevin Durant is frustrated with Ben Simmons and the team is open to trading him.
Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"
Russell Westbrook gets showered in praise after terrific game in win over Pelicans.
Andrew Berry: Browns came close to deadline deal; Kareem Hunt put the team first amid speculation
Andrew Berry came close to making a deadline deal but ran out of time and the Browns EVP/GM praised Kareem Hunt for putting the team first despite requesting a trade.
Why are Cleveland Cavaliers 7-1 and a legitimate contender? An unseen moment in Detroit shows it
DETROIT -- At one point in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand and the Cleveland Cavaliers headed for a seventh straight win, coach J.B. Bickerstaff had a conversation with Kevin Love. The 14-year veteran -- who teammates affectionately call “Grandpa Kev,” with gray hairs that have overtaken...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Magic
Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic.
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
