Top-seeded Irvington HS football team defeats Sayreville in playoffs, will host Northern Highlands in the sectional semifinals

essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS football team defeats Hackensack, reaches regional invitational final
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Hackensack, 24-14, on Thursday night, Nov. 3, at Foley Field in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament. The Bengals won their third straight game and improved to...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS soccer teams advance to their respective sectional finals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In another history-making sports event for West Orange High School sports, both the boys and girls soccer teams have advanced to the finals of their respective New Jersey State Interscholastic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. The second-seeded boys will visit...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls soccer team concludes season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 13th-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team fell to fourth-seeded Livingston, 3-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Livingston. Columbia finished the season with...
Fort Lee wins first Ivy title since 1983, defeats Teaneck - football recap
Fort Lee won its first Ivy Division title since 1983, defeating Teaneck 28-19 in Fort Lee. A clash of two programs in fine form saw Fort Lee (8-1) snap Teaneck’s seven-game winning streak, with Fort Lee capturing another milestone unbroken from the 80′s- their first eight-win season since 1985.
essexnewsdaily.com
Mae Dowling leads Columbia HS girls cross-country team at sectional
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Mae Dowling, a junior, finished in eighth place out of 107 runners to lead the Columbia High School girls cross-country team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Oak Ridge Park in Clark. Dowling...
North Jersey, Non-Public A boys soccer quarterfinals roundup, Nov. 2
Senior Karan Chauhan scored the matchwinner in the second overtime period as NJ.com top-ranked and top-seeded Seton Hall Prep dispatched eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep 1-0 in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A Tournament at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep (17-2),...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys soccer team posts good run this season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team had a good run this season. Jack Niles scored in the first half to lift the 10th-seeded CHS Cougars to a 1-0 upset win over No. 7 seed Fair Lawn in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Cougars extended their winning streak to five games.
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Newark, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
brhscatseyeview.org
Boys’ Varsity Soccer Named NJIC Champions for the First Time in School History
This October, Becton’s Boys Varsity soccer were named the 2022 North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Division Champions. Tying for first place with Bergen Charter and Wallington, the boys had a phenomenal record of 11-7, scoring 45 total goals and accumulating 129 points. Senior captain Sal Fonseca led the team with 15 individual goals, 8 assists and 38 points. Senior captain Brandon Gjekai followed suit with 11 individual goals, 6 assists and 28 points. Sophomores, Steven Longo and Saif Ahmed, both contributed 18 points each to secure their spot in first. Goalies Leo DeMelo and Domenic Maucione further contributed to the team’s success with DeMelo’s 50 saves and Maucione’s 75.
Rutgers women’s basketball begins season of mystery: ‘I don’t know what they are going to do on game day’
Rutgers women’s basketball enters the Coquese Washington era, just the third head coach in the program’s storied, 48-year history, in uncharted territory. With a new coaching staff and a short-handed roster eight deep, the Scarlet Knights are in what Washington referred to as “discovery mode” heading into Monday’s 2022-23 season opener against Hofstra at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
ihsvoice.com
Irvington Needs a New School Chant
Let’s face it. Irvington needs a new school chant. For those unfamiliar with the chant, it starts with one person saying, “Irvington, how do you feel?” and the crowd responds, “We feel good! Oh! We feel so good! Ugh!” It’s a wonder how something this questionable even became Irvington’s school chant.
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers unveils brilliant alternate helmets for military appreciation game in Week 10
Rutgers unveiled an amazing helmet design for the upcoming Military Appreciation Game in Week 10. The Scarlet Knights will be rocking white helmets with a red, white, and blue “R.”. The Scarlet Knights have donned the Stars and Stripes before, rocking a similar helmet to honor the Armed Forces...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County residents have several choices to make on Election Day
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for Essex County residents, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. The 11th Congressional District includes Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Maplewood and South Orange.
Montclarion
Montclair State Community Reacts to Merging of Montclair State and Bloomfield College
Montclair State University students had a range of reactions on the recently announced merger with Bloomfield College, which is expected to be completed in June 2023. The Oct. 26 announcement comes a year after Bloomfield College started looking for support from higher education institutions as threats of closure were rising.
Jersey City councilman challenges assemblyman to 5K race, and extends offer to every Hudson pol
Hudson County elected officials better get into shape. And fast. Jersey City Councilman Frank Gilmore has challenged 31st District Assemblyman Will Sampson IV of Bayonne to a 5K race and he’s coming for them next. The first-year Bergen-Lafayette councilman, in a video taken outside of 33-year-old Sampson’s office Sunday,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Four challengers vie for just two open seats on the West Orange Township Council
WEST ORANGE, NJ — This year’s West Orange Township Council promises new blood on the town’s governing body, with four challengers running for two open seats. Council President Susan McCartney and Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown are not seeking reelection to the council, as they are both running for mayor. Therefore, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, West Orange voters will elect two of the following four candidates: William Michael Barbee, Ron Charles, Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa. Each council term is for four years.
essexnewsdaily.com
Black Men Read Day kicks off at Newark elementary schools
NEWARK, NJ — My Very Own Library kicked off its Black Men Read Day at Camden Elementary School in Newark on Oct. 20. Principal Samuel Garrison was joined by Superintendent of Schools Roger León, Deputy Superintendent Nicole T. Johnson, Board of Education member Hasani Council, Mayor Ras J. Baraka, MVOL national Director Duane Davis and others, who welcomed men from the community to read to elementary school students.
jerseydigs.com
Sayreville Passes Redevelopment Plan for Amboy Cinemas Site
The Raritan Valley town of Sayreville has taken the first steps towards revitalizing a long-shuttered theater in the hopes of sparking development of a mixed-use complex. During their September 27 meeting, Sayreville’s borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant Amboy Cinemas site. The 19.5-acre parcel, at the corner of Routes 9 and 35, is one of the first properties visitors see when entering the township and is perhaps not the best introduction.
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
