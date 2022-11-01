Top-seeded Irvington HS football team defeats Sayreville in playoffs, will host Northern Highlands in the sectional semifinals

This October, Becton’s Boys Varsity soccer were named the 2022 North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Division Champions. Tying for first place with Bergen Charter and Wallington, the boys had a phenomenal record of 11-7, scoring 45 total goals and accumulating 129 points. Senior captain Sal Fonseca led the team with 15 individual goals, 8 assists and 38 points. Senior captain Brandon Gjekai followed suit with 11 individual goals, 6 assists and 28 points. Sophomores, Steven Longo and Saif Ahmed, both contributed 18 points each to secure their spot in first. Goalies Leo DeMelo and Domenic Maucione further contributed to the team’s success with DeMelo’s 50 saves and Maucione’s 75.

