Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District

Beachwood police open new mall field office in Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Beachwood police announced Friday (Nov. 4) the opening of its field office within Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. The office can be found in a visible location, on the mall’s second floor, adjacent to the food court. The BPD encourages shoppers to stop by the office to get a look and introduce themselves to the onsite officers.
Cuyahoga County BOE makes last-minute changes to polling locations
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has made changes to polling locations ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections to 29 precincts in seven different cities.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Berean Daniel Stearns and Harvey, side-by-side in battle: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — After almost 157 years, many of us are familiar with the major events and personalities associated with the Civil War. But seldom do we come across a human interest story based on a soldier whose final resting place is Woodvale Union Cemetery in Middleburg Heights. His...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Lorain Co. Habitat for Humanity under new management after News 5 investigation
After News 5 Investigation into allegations of money misuse, the former Lorain County Habitat for Humanity closed. Now, the doors to its store are open again under new management.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Is Cleveland’s original site for a new police headquarters back on the table?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four years after Cleveland backed out of a bid to move its police headquarters to the old Plain Dealer building, Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking proposals for a site virtually identical to it. In a formal request for proposals issued Oct. 31, the city announced it is...
Heights Schools Foundation has new executive director: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Laura Schwartz Loebl has been selected as the new executive director of The Heights Schools Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District. Loebl is a 1987 Heights High School graduate who has gone to build a career of more than...
cleveland19.com
Richmond Heights resident turns tree in front yard into eagle sculpture
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting a resident who turned who front yard into a neighborhood attraction. A tree in Chris Todd’s front yard is being converted into a large wooden eagle sculpture. The wooden carving is on display in the yard of Todd’s...
beckersasc.com
Cleveland medical office building with GI center acquired for $10.7M
A 34,519-square-foot medical office building in Brunswick, Ohio, was sold to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $10.7 million, Rebusiness Online reported Nov. 3. The building is fully leased to gastroenterology group One GI and hospital operator MetroHealth. MetroHealth also operates a pediatric and primary care practice...
Ohio’s COVID-19 maps worsens with 7 counties designated red by CDC for high transmission concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 outlook worsened in Ohio this week, with seven counties designated red, for high COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. The last time Ohio had more than one county designated red was late September. Cuyahoga, along with Ashtabula,...
cleveland19.com
Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
Jim Jordan is Ohio’s political bomb thrower, so what does Northeast Ohio think of him? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News and a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump. Yet somehow, much of Northeast Ohio doesn’t know who he is. We’re talking about a Baldwin Wallace poll on Today in Ohio. Listen...
New concepts for future of Burke Lakefront
City of Cleveland is evaluating the future of Burke Lakefront Airport.
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
Beachwood second grader forms Save-the-Earth club to collect litter from grounds of Bryden School
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- A Bryden School second grader has taken action to make the world around him a cleaner place by starting at the school the Save-the-Earth Club. Shin Hashiba said he was only in kindergarten when he first noticed that there was too much litter on the grounds around his school. In September of this year, he was inspired by his class’s start-of-the-week Mindset Monday lesson to do something about his concern.
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
Feds charge Cleveland man with shooting near Public Square, six dollar store robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man is accused of shooting at a man in downtown Cleveland after stalking Public Square looking for someone to rob and later fleecing six area dollar stores, according to federal prosecutors. Federal agents became involved in the case because of a botched robbery outside...
