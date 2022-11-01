ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albia, IA

Related
ottumwaradio.com

OPD Investigating Death of ORHC Staffer at Hospital

UPDATE: Eric Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Ottumwa Regional Health Center provided the following statement. “Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. We have identified interim leadership while we conduct a national search for a replacement. We are committed to doing all that we can to support and advance the critical work of our team at ORHC, and we will provide an update when a new leader has been identified. As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers. Thank you for understanding.“
OTTUMWA, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Second gentleman joins panel on abortion ahead of election

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, right, spoke with panelists about abortion rights at a Drake University event Nov. 4, 2022, hosted by Progress Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Second gentleman Doug Emhoff told a Drake University audience Friday that abortion rights were not just a women’s issue and he...
DES MOINES, IA
Albia Newspapers

Rathbun Master Plan being updated

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps), Kansas City District, has prepared a draft Master Plan for Rathbun Lake with an Environmental Assessment and a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that are available for public review. These documents were prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, and...
CENTERVILLE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Nunn looks to flip Iowa’s 3rd District with a focus on inflation

Polling shows the economy is the top issue on the minds of most voters in the midterm elections — inflation, in particular. On the campaign trail, Republican Zach Nunn doesn’t let voters forget it. “We're in a situation right now where we are at harvest season, where we...
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Child Endangerment

The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-three-year-old Timothy Andrew Trepanier for Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. On September 18th, 2022, Washington Police Department officers were asked to accompany Department of Human Services members to a Washington address regarding an injury to a seven-week-old male infant. The infant had sustained rib fractures to the posterior left side. A radiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicated the injuries would have been sustained in or around the end of August to the first part of September.
WASHINGTON, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Rollover on Highway 5 South of Knoxville

Shortly after noon the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to the scene of a vehicle on its top on Washington Hill on Highway 5 south of the sale barn outside of Knoxville. No one was transported from the scene.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/2/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 20 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR ASSIST OTHER AGENCIES, TWO REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE, TWO DEER, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER REPORT, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE REPORT OF AN ILLEGAL DUMP, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE REQUEST FOR A WELFARE CHECK, ONE REPORT OF A CARCASS IN THE ROADWAY AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Fish fry sparks overnight house fire near Iowa lake

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Fire crews showed up 2617 E. Porter Ave in Des Moines to see the house with a heavy smoking fire that had reached the second story of the home. The occupants of the house […]
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous

DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
DES MOINES, IA

