Hermitage, PA

Hermitage car dealership helping with local food drive

By Megan Lee
WKBN
 3 days ago

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County kicked off its annual “Truck-Full of Hope Food Drive.”

The seven-week-long food drive is hosted by Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage. The automotive group encourages community members to stop into its showroom to drop off nonperishable food items.

This will help feed many people during the holiday season.

Grocery items that are most needed include pasta and pasta sauces, tuna, low-salt canned vegetables, fruit juices, peanut butter and more.

The need is great, according to Matt Diehl, vice president of Diehl Automotive Group.

“We know it’s a big need locally, and you know, across all areas we serve, but we’re able to partner with the local food bank and just make an impact here, and you know, weekly we’re trying to gain collections and fill up the truck and make an impact,” he said.

The dealership is located on East State Street in Hermitage. The food drive continues until December 16.

