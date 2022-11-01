ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Stopping A Grizzly Attack: What Works Better — Bear Spray Or A Gun?

It's a question that has swirled for decades among outdoors enthusiasts – in grizzly country, are you better off with bear spray or a firearm?. The answer could be "it depends.". Some favor the authority of a firearm,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well

When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. "The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt areas

CODY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49. The disease was detected in two hunter-harvested bull elk on Oct. 12 and 15. Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 are located in the Cody Region and are bordered by areas that previously detected CWD in elk. To the east CWD was verified in Hunt Areas 34 in 2015 and 48 in 2017. In 2018 CWD was detected in Hunt Area 66 to the northwest, and in 2020 it was found in Hunt Area 45 to the north.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm

Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Toss your pumpkins in the trash

LANDER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For example, mule deer digestive systems cannot handle these unnatural foods which often leads to sick animals. In addition, this food source may attract scavenging animals from raccoons to bears.
LANDER, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Snow Report: November 4, 2022

Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

LISTEN: Can Homestead Mama’s “Have It All”?

Homesteading is not a thing of the past. Actually, it has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years as some folks have left the big cities and towns for a life of less drama. But the so-called "simple life" comes with its own challenges. Author, entrepreneur, and homesteader...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY

