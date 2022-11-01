Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Stopping A Grizzly Attack: What Works Better — Bear Spray Or A Gun?
It's a question that has swirled for decades among outdoors enthusiasts – in grizzly country, are you better off with bear spray or a firearm?. The answer could be "it depends.". Some favor the authority of a firearm,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Golden Eagle Attacked 8-Year-Old In Kyrgyzstan But Probably Won’t Happen In Wyoming
A harrowing video shows a golden eagle swooping in to attack an 8-year-old girl in the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, but Wyoming children aren't likely to be targeted by large raptors, a wildlife biologist said. Sheep, and possibly small...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mountain Lion Takes A Snooze In Wyoming Couple’s Window Well
When Cheyenne-area resident Jenny Belmont went to let her dogs out at about 8 a.m. one recent morning, she got a surprise. "The dogs started backing up a storm, and when she went to see what was going on, that thing...
buckrail.com
CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt areas
CODY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49. The disease was detected in two hunter-harvested bull elk on Oct. 12 and 15. Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 are located in the Cody Region and are bordered by areas that previously detected CWD in elk. To the east CWD was verified in Hunt Areas 34 in 2015 and 48 in 2017. In 2018 CWD was detected in Hunt Area 66 to the northwest, and in 2020 it was found in Hunt Area 45 to the north.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm
Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
cowboystatedaily.com
Daylight Saving Time: Wyoming Champion Of Killing Time Change Hopeful It Dies Next Year
"Falling back" and "springing forward" may become another example of things people used to do if the U.S. House of Representatives can get past gridlock on legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent beginning in November 2023.
wyo4news.com
Toss your pumpkins in the trash
LANDER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For example, mule deer digestive systems cannot handle these unnatural foods which often leads to sick animals. In addition, this food source may attract scavenging animals from raccoons to bears.
Roadkill Is Becoming a Serious Issue For Wyoming Drivers
Wyoming has done a lot to bring down the number of vehicle vs. animal collisions in the state, including migration bridges. In some ways, these efforts have been very helpful. Yet, some numbers are, unfortunately, still on the rise. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming shows wildlife-vehicle...
WATCH: TikTok-er Claims Sheridan Is the ‘Worst Town in Wyoming’
There have been several so-called studies and quite a few debates as to which town is actually the worst in the entire state of Wyoming, but a recent TikTok video seems to have the undeniable answer. TikTok username, connorcathcart2.0, who claims to be a Wyoming outdoorsman, posted a video three...
Are homeless people being sent to Salt Lake City from Wyoming?
People experiencing homelessness in Wyoming are reportedly being sent to Salt Lake City as winter approaches, leaving the city responsible for taking care of another state's homeless problem.
county17.com
Storm to dump up to 2 feet of snow on Wyoming mountains, 10–16 inches in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — While much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming as well as areas east of the Continental Divide have seen some snow on Thursday, areas of the northwest have been dry. However, that is likely to change with a winter storm expected to dump as much...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Allowing Off Road Vehicles To Go Under I-80 Could Bring Tons Of Trail Riders To SW Wyoming
Passage for off-road vehicles (ORVs) underneath Interstate 80 near Evanston is one of the last key links in a system that could attract trail riders in droves from Utah and elsewhere, significantly boosting the area's economy, proponents said. A draft...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: November 4, 2022
Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
county17.com
Crashes, black ice impacting highways across Wyoming; chain law in effect near South Pass, Powder River Pass
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling across much of the Equality State, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting some hazardous conditions on a number of highways on Thursday morning. Black ice advisories are in effect on Interestate 80 between the Wamsutter area and the Lyman area as of...
Bighorn sheep illegally killed in Colorado, CPW seeks help identifying poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating a poaching incident involving a desert bighorn sheep near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction, according to a Tuesday news release. Wildlife officers responded to the scene on Monday, after receiving a report from a climber who spotted the dead...
Poll: Should Wyoming Stay On Daylight Saving Time All Year?
The annual fall time change is coming up this weekend. That means we get an extra hour of sleep back that we lost in the spring time change. As the old saying goes, ''spring ahead, fall back." These days, however, there is more and more discussion across the country about...
LISTEN: Can Homestead Mama’s “Have It All”?
Homesteading is not a thing of the past. Actually, it has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years as some folks have left the big cities and towns for a life of less drama. But the so-called "simple life" comes with its own challenges. Author, entrepreneur, and homesteader...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
