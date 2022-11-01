Read full article on original website
Outside Online
Easy Apple-Cinnamon Skillet Cobbler
Somewhere between the perfect apple crisp and apple cobbler, this easy cinnamon-spiced apple skillet cobbler recipe comes together using just one bowl. Pastry chef Shania Broyan recommends a mix of firm, fresh Mutzu apples and Granny Smith apples and suggests picking your own or shopping for them at local farmers markets during fall apple season. Flavored with oats, brown sugar, and sweet cream butter, the cobbler has the crunchy texture and nutty flavor reminiscent of apple crisp but bakes up light and tender thanks to the shortcake-style batter for cobbler.
princesspinkygirl.com
Peanut Butter Fluff
This easy Peanut Butter Fluff recipe makes a rich and creamy dessert dip in 10 minutes. A simple combination of cream cheese, peanut butter, instant pudding, and whipped topping is folded together and filled with plenty of chocolate and peanut butter flavor and candy pieces. Reese’s Peanut Butter Fluff Recipe...
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Nigel Slater’s recipe for chocolate and salted peanut biscuits
Weigh 120g of plain flour, 30g of cocoa powder and 1½ tsp of baking powder and set aside. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Chop 100g of dark chocolate into small pieces, setting 35g of it aside. Melt the larger quantity of chocolate in a bowl resting over a pan of simmering water. Avoid the temptation to stir. As soon as the chocolate is melted, remove from the heat.
SFGate
7 pie crust tips for tender, flaky results every time
While I love desserts of all types, if I were forced to choose between cake and pie, I'm going for the latter. Why? I love pie crust. When done properly, it is buttery, flaky perfection and takes whatever filling it holds to new heights. However, making a good pie crust is not an easy feat without proper technique. Aside from carefully following a recipe from a trusted source, here are seven traditional rolled pie crust tips every baker should know.
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Caramel Cream Puffs
In the kitchen today, we welcome Pastry Chef Kerri Spady from Ellie’s making Caramel Cream Puffs. Ingredients and Directions for the Craquelin Cookies:. In a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together butter and brown sugar. Add in flour and mix until well combined. Roll out dough...
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
Holiday chocolate graham crackers
Holiday chocolate graham crackers/ Holiday shaped/Gin Lee. Today, I am creating my chocolate graham crackers ahead of the winter holiday season. After they've baked and cooled, I will place them in Ziploc bags and freeze them. This will keep the graham crackers fresh and save time later on. (Once I begin my other holiday baking.) I use graham crackers in various dessert recipes, especially for creating homemade graham cracker pie crusts. Chocolate graham crackers can also be used to make homemade s'mores by the fireplace and used to create homemade ice cream sandwiches. They're delicious and can be made sugar-free, or with sugar. The choice is yours. After my crackers cool, I dust them with sugar-free powdered sugar to add a touch of added sweetness.
recipesgram.com
Easy Banana Caramel Cream
An easy and creamy banana caramel cream dessert that can easily become your favorite recipe. You can surprise your family and friends with this quick and delicious treat. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6 to 10 (depending on your serving cups) Ingredients:. 2 bananas (for 6 small dessert servings) Vanilla...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Country-style chocolate chip cookies
My country-style chocolate chip cookie recipe does not require brown sugar, but the cookie dough does require being chilled for at least one hour and if you can wait, the cookies turn out even better if you chill the dough overnight. Once baked, the end results are a heavenly, soft-batch of gooey chocolate chip cookies with a mouthwatering buttery texture.
Epicurious
Brown Sugar Buttermilk Biscuits
The first time I ever had these brown sugar buttermilk biscuits was at my Aunt Sara Mae’s house. But I found out later on that the recipe wasn’t hers: It was one that my great-grandmother Elizabeth Howard passed down to Nana Browne and then to her children. So while biscuits may seem like a simple thing, they speak directly to my heritage. And when I prepare them, I imagine all the hands that made them before me.
Food & Wine
Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust
This gluten-free, hassle-free pie crust combines maple granola, butter, and melted marshmallows to make a Rice Krispies Treat-inspired crust. Using gluten-free granola instead of a puffed rice cereal yields a crunchier crust — the granola doesn't get soggy once coated in gooey melted marshmallow. The crust recipe also includes a small amount of white miso paste, which keeps the crust from being too sweet and adds a savory complexity. Use a lightly greased measuring cup to press the sticky mixture into the pie plate.
gordonramsayclub.com
Eggless Chocolate Cake Recipe (with Silky Chocolate Ganache)
This eggless chocolate cake with flawless chocolate ganache is so delicious! Simple and easy to prepare, but moist and very chocolatey, this cake is probably one of the best chocolate desserts in the world. Plus, it is perfect for people who suffer from egg intolerance. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:
gordonramsayclub.com
Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Brownies
These chocolate mousse brownies are so cute, chocolaty, fluffy and delicious! When they are baking the kitchens smells so good! Your family and friends will love them. The combination of mousse and brownies is so perfect! You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus 30 to bake – simple as that! Here is the recipe:
gordonramsayclub.com
Milk Chocolate Mousse Pie
This cute milk chocolate mousse pie is so simple and easy to make, plus amazingly delicious and creamy! Your family and friends will adore this super quick dessert. It will take you around one hour to prepare it. Following, read the instructions:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. One 9-in. pie crust, refrigerated...
How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake
There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
recipesgram.com
Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Pots
The simplest and quickest chocolate dessert that you could ever wish for! This salted caramel chocolate pots are so rich, thick, and creamy with a nice salty flavor on the top! Your family and friends will love them! Plus, you will need around 10 minutes to prepare them plus 5 minutes to cook. Try this recipe:
EverydayHealth.com
TikTok’s Pumpkin Coffee Cake Recipe, Only Healthier
Without a doubt, pumpkin is the be-all and end-all flavor of fall. From pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin cookies to roasted pumpkin seeds and pumpkin soup, Americans can’t seem to get enough of this gorgeous fall gourd. Happily, pumpkin is a trend your body can get on board with,...
