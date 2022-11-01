Read full article on original website
Central Square Set For 2 One-Act Student-Directed Plays This Week
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The stage is set and the actors are ready as the one-act festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. the Paul V. Moore Drama Club will be presenting a One Act Play Festival in the auditorium of the high school. Tickets are $5 per person (for school-aged and up) and are available at the door.
Fulton Veterans Council Hosting Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11
OSWEGO COUNTY– The Fulton Veterans Council invites members of the public to its Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11 at Veterans’ Park, located across from the Fulton Municipal Building on South First Street. Coffee and doughnuts will be served at City Hall at 10 a.m., with the...
Hook Songwriter Series With Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, Ryan Burdick Performing
OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, with John McConnell and Cam Caruso coordinating on Friday, November 11. Colin Aberdeen, Joe Driscoll, and Ryan Burdick will share the stage beginning at 7:30 p.m.; doors opening at 7 p.m. 3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love. Colin Aberdeen...
Barclay Hosts Art Exhibit In Oswego
OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district. The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association...
Harlequin Productions’ ‘The Texas Tower Project’ Selected For TANYS Fall Festival
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s student theatre group has been selected to perform their Fall 2022 production at the upcoming Theatre Association of New York (TANYS) festival. Harlequin Productions will perform “The Texas Tower Project,” which tells the story of survivors of the 1966 shooting at the...
Dickens Christmas is back this holiday season
SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The magic and fun are back as Dickens Christmas opens November 25 in Skaneateles! The 29th edition of the festive event includes highlights like the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade, trunk shows, musical performances and more. The holiday festival brings the iconic play, “A Christmas Carol” to life. The show opens November […]
This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary
Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
WKTV
Rome residents recognized for Halloween spirit in city's first decorating contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome announced the winners of its inaugural Halloween Decorating Contest Thursday morning. Spookiest: 408 W. Bloomfield St. Most Creative: 7795 Turin St. Overall Favorite: 802 Elm St. There was also an honorable mention for 102 Oxford Court. Earlier this week, the community chose...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: November 4-6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November is officially here so why not fill up the weekend with things to do! The events below are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with more information. […]
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of 2022-2023 Free Public Ice-Skating Season
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Thursday, November 3, the operating hours for free open ice skating at the Cullinan Ice Rink at Kingsford Park School, opening for the season on Friday, November 11. New this year the city will offer ice skate rentals for $2 per pair...
SUNY Oswego Production Of ‘After Ashley’ Offers Robust Character Work
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego students Claire Bosley as Ashley and Brock Whaley as Justin will have an opportunity to really develop their character work in the student-directed production of “After Ashley” opening on Nov. 9 in Tyler Hall’s lab theater. Bosley and Whaley are the two...
Mexico High School To Stage ‘Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars’ November 4-5
MEXICO, NY – The curtain will rise this weekend on the Mexico High School’s Drama Club’s production of “Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars” this weekend. Dozens of students have been hard at work to stage the show, where Sherlock Holmes is missing and the streets of London are awash with crime. The show will play Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 with both shows beginning at 7 p.m. in the high school’s Avery Skinner Auditorium.
Mayor Barlow Announces Package Of Oswego Holiday Initiatives
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday, Friday, November 4, the city of Oswego will be hosting several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement includes the recently announced downtown...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
VFW post commander is chosen as Fulton’s Veteran of the Year
FULTON — The Fulton Veterans Council has selected Marine Corps veteran and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 569 Commander Mike Miller as Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Miller served in Afghanistan between 2000 and 2004, and he has served as the post...
Shineman Foundation Supports OCO’s Giving Thanks Celebration
OSWEGO – The Shineman Foundation has lent its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative by signing on as a Gold Level Sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, the food and beverage pairing event...
Couple wed at Butterfly Gardens
Robin Rachel DeVine and Jason David Rose of Liverpool were married Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Butterfly Gardens in Liverpool. Kurt Herzog officiated the ceremony. The couple were attended by […]
Oswego County Offices Closed For Veterans Day
OSWEGO COUNTY – The following is a message from Oswego County alerting residents of Veteran’s Day closures:. All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
Satisfying comfort food downtown is just Across the Hall: (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A simple menu, affordable pricing, comfort food. These qualities work together to formulate a great dining choice for downtown workers on their lunch breaks. They also fit the bill for those looking to remedy a well-earned hangover. I may or may not have fallen into the latter category when I visited Across The Hall Café a couple of Saturdays ago with my friend.
localsyr.com
National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle
(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
Fulton Savings Bank Sponsors OCO’s Giving Thanks Event
FULTON – Fulton Savings Bank is supporting Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) efforts to address food insecurity in our communities as it has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration...
