Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Central Square Set For 2 One-Act Student-Directed Plays This Week

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – The stage is set and the actors are ready as the one-act festival at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School will hold three showings this week. On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. the Paul V. Moore Drama Club will be presenting a One Act Play Festival in the auditorium of the high school. Tickets are $5 per person (for school-aged and up) and are available at the door.
Oswego County Today

Barclay Hosts Art Exhibit In Oswego

OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district. The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dickens Christmas is back this holiday season

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The magic and fun are back as Dickens Christmas opens November 25 in Skaneateles! The 29th edition of the festive event includes highlights like the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade, trunk shows, musical performances and more. The holiday festival brings the iconic play, “A Christmas Carol” to life. The show opens November […]
96.9 WOUR

This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary

Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
Oswego County Today

Mexico High School To Stage ‘Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars’ November 4-5

MEXICO, NY – The curtain will rise this weekend on the Mexico High School’s Drama Club’s production of “Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars” this weekend. Dozens of students have been hard at work to stage the show, where Sherlock Holmes is missing and the streets of London are awash with crime. The show will play Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 with both shows beginning at 7 p.m. in the high school’s Avery Skinner Auditorium.
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces Package Of Oswego Holiday Initiatives

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday, Friday, November 4, the city of Oswego will be hosting several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement includes the recently announced downtown...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

VFW post commander is chosen as Fulton’s Veteran of the Year

FULTON — The Fulton Veterans Council has selected Marine Corps veteran and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 569 Commander Mike Miller as Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Miller served in Afghanistan between 2000 and 2004, and he has served as the post...
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Offices Closed For Veterans Day

OSWEGO COUNTY – The following is a message from Oswego County alerting residents of Veteran’s Day closures:. All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
Syracuse.com

Satisfying comfort food downtown is just Across the Hall: (Dining Out Review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — A simple menu, affordable pricing, comfort food. These qualities work together to formulate a great dining choice for downtown workers on their lunch breaks. They also fit the bill for those looking to remedy a well-earned hangover. I may or may not have fallen into the latter category when I visited Across The Hall Café a couple of Saturdays ago with my friend.
localsyr.com

National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

