Restoration of the TWA Flight 800 memorial in Lycoming County underway
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — The TWA Flight 800 Memorial honors the 21 students and chaperones from Montoursville Area High School's French club that were killed in a plane crash in 1996. Memorial Gardens, located behind the Montoursville Area High School, was in dire need of a makeover. "The root system...
Local man opens fire on wife
Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
Coroner identifies victims of Sunbury house fire
Sunbury, Pa. — Victims of Saturday's fatal fire in Sunbury were identified on Wednesday. According to a report by Newsradio 1070 WKOK, a mother and her three-year-old son died in the blaze. Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. The manner of death, according to the coroner, was "accidental." ...
wkok.com
Mom, Three-Year-old Boy Identified as Sunbury Fire Victims
SUNBURY – It was a mom and her three-year-old son who died in last Saturday’s fatal fire in Sunbury. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Wednesday 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey, and her three-year-old son, Brayden Anstey, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity. The coroner says their manner of death has been ruled ‘accidental.’
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
UPDATE: Two died from carbon monoxide in fire
SUNBURY, Pa. — The coroner has released the cause of death for the two victims in a deadly fire. Abrianna Anstey and her 3-year-old son Brayden died in the house fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury over the weekend. The coroner says they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Their...
5 sent to hospital after two-car crash in Luzerne County
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a two-car crash where multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital in Luzerne County. The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Friday for a crash that occurred at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Overbrook Avenue in Lehman Township. Sergeant Kugler of the Lehman […]
wkok.com
Lewisburg Area Theft Involves Cleaning Woman Stealing Checks
Lewisburg, Pa. — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… A woman who cleaned a client’s home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim’s checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found there was no money left. She also noted her checkbook was missing. The victim’s bank provided her with a fraudulent check signed by Davis and deposited on a mobile device, Trooper Colton Killion said.
Man killed in late-night crash
Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
Pa. man charged with attempted murder, arson after lighting house on fire
State police are saying a Pennsylvania man ran at troopers with a saw and lit a home on fire, according to a story from the News-Item. John Andrew Young, 59, of Danville, Montour County, is facing charges after an incident that occurred at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in nearby Liberty Township, the news site said.
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
Deadly crash in Columbia County
BENTON, Pa. — A man has died after a crash Thursday in Columbia County. The coroner says Nicholas Floriani of Orangeville was driving on Route 254 in Greenwood Township, near Benton, just after 11 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his car. Officials believe speed was a factor...
wkok.com
P-E Report: Fire Hits Montour Co. Home, Man in Custody for Arson
MONTOUR COUNTY – Fire destroyed a Montour County home near Mooresburg Wednesday night and an alleged arsonist is in custody. The blaze started around 5pm in the home at 13 R and H Avenue, near Narehood Road. A state police fire marshal was at the scene and the Press-Enterprise...
Danville man charged with attempted murder
DANVILLE, Pa. — A Danville man faces attempted murder charges after a domestic disturbance incident in Montour County. Troopers responded to John Young's home in Liberty Township Wednesday afternoon. They say Young started a fire with two gas cans, grabbed a Sawzall, and started moving toward the troopers. After...
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
Police nab suspected cooking oil thieves in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County nabbed two men allegedly involved in the theft of cooking oil. Two men from Yonkers, New York, were arrested early Friday morning by Old Lycoming Township police. Officers responded to Pudgie's Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township after...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire
DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 11 N Exit now OPEN in Shamokin Dam
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Route 11 northbound lane is closed at the Route 11 / 15 split, near the former Ted’s Landing, in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a tractor trailer crash. Motorists can still access Route 11 northbound, towards Northumberland...
Man accused of setting house ablaze with troopers inside, charged with attempted homicide
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say set a house ablaze in Montour County with troopers inside. State police say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on 5 R and H Avenue in Liberty Township. Troopers said they arrived on the scene and saw […]
