Lewisburg, Pa. — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… A woman who cleaned a client’s home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim’s checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found there was no money left. She also noted her checkbook was missing. The victim’s bank provided her with a fraudulent check signed by Davis and deposited on a mobile device, Trooper Colton Killion said.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO