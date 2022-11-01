ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Local man opens fire on wife

Montoursville, Pa. — A 34-year-old Montoursville man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a single shot at his wife. Brendt Kling was dropped off at his wife's home on Oct. 26 after being arrested for suspected DUI by State Police, according to an affidavit. Kling’s wife told troopers he could sleep at her home in the 70 block of Morse Drive. At some point in the night, Kling...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Coroner identifies victims of Sunbury house fire

Sunbury, Pa. — Victims of Saturday's fatal fire in Sunbury were identified on Wednesday. According to a report by Newsradio 1070 WKOK, a mother and her three-year-old son died in the blaze. Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. The manner of death, according to the coroner, was "accidental." ...
SUNBURY, PA
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
5 sent to hospital after two-car crash in Luzerne County

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a two-car crash where multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital in Luzerne County. The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Friday for a crash that occurred at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Overbrook Avenue in Lehman Township. Sergeant Kugler of the Lehman […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Lewisburg Area Theft Involves Cleaning Woman Stealing Checks

Lewisburg, Pa. — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… A woman who cleaned a client’s home in Kelly Township allegedly helped herself to additional pay after she stole a checkbook. State police at Milton say Sharon Ann Davis, 43, of Lewisburg, started using the victim’s checks in June to make large payments to herself, totaling $4,213.30. The victim discovered the issue on July 29 when she attempted to move money from her bank account and found there was no money left. She also noted her checkbook was missing. The victim’s bank provided her with a fraudulent check signed by Davis and deposited on a mobile device, Trooper Colton Killion said.
LEWISBURG, PA
Man killed in late-night crash

Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials. Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped...
ORANGEVILLE, PA
Deadly crash in Columbia County

BENTON, Pa. — A man has died after a crash Thursday in Columbia County. The coroner says Nicholas Floriani of Orangeville was driving on Route 254 in Greenwood Township, near Benton, just after 11 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his car. Officials believe speed was a factor...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Danville man charged with attempted murder

DANVILLE, Pa. — A Danville man faces attempted murder charges after a domestic disturbance incident in Montour County. Troopers responded to John Young's home in Liberty Township Wednesday afternoon. They say Young started a fire with two gas cans, grabbed a Sawzall, and started moving toward the troopers. After...
DANVILLE, PA
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
UPDATE: Two Left Homeless after Danville House Fire

DANVILLE – Two people are were left homeless after a two-alarm house fire in Danville Tuesday morning. According to the Montour County Firewire, the blaze was first reported just before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Gullicks Court. Crews at the scene say no injuries were reported and...
DANVILLE, PA
UPDATE: Route 11 N Exit now OPEN in Shamokin Dam

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Route 11 northbound lane is closed at the Route 11 / 15 split, near the former Ted’s Landing, in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a tractor trailer crash. Motorists can still access Route 11 northbound, towards Northumberland...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
