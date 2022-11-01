Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s an Entire Slice of PECAN PIE on Top of This Shake in Downtown Disney
The holidays are right around the corner! We have been seeing more and more exclusive holiday treats being released!. We see plenty of Christmas treats around this time of year, and now Black Tap Craft Burgers and Shakes in Downtown Disney has shared a look at a Thanksgiving treat that you have to see to believe!!
Winter Fest OC Returns to Costa Mesa This Holiday Season
Winter Fest OC Southern California’s largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 25th through January 1st for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun!. Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
NBC Los Angeles
See South Coast Botanic Garden's ‘Diabolical' Display, if You Dare
Literature is full of leafy villains, those plants that possess a poisonous reputation. But shining some light on these shady superstars can help gardeners and lovers of gorgeous plots to appreciate this not-so-approachable slice of nature, the flowers that feel a little fearsome and the stalks that stalk our scary stories.
A miraculous coffee & tea shop coming to Garden Grove
Iker Nguyen said he wanted a tea shop that focused on just fresh tea.
younghollywood.com
6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!
( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
orangecountytribune.com
It’s Surf City’s new royalty
A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
SoCal to see cool and pleasant weekend, but more rain is on the way
Cold air is moving into Southern California for the weekend as nighttime temperatures are expected stay below average, but more rain is on the way.
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
How Rockwell's Bakery and Café in Villa Park shines with elaborate treats on Halloween
Rockwell's Bakery and Café in Villa Park prides itself on it's lavish designs and the flavor is never sacrificed in the process.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Why Irvine, California is a Favorite with International Travelers
A small, big city with a diverse diaspora that attracts travelers from far and near, Irvine, California in Orange County exudes the perfect blend of a suburban and urban vibe. Beyond housing major technology startups, Irvine is also home to the prestigious University of California Irvine, which attracts prospective international students looking to tour the campus or enroll for a program. Natural beauty is abounding in Irvine. It affords a scenic coastline dotted with nearby beaches, acres of parks and protected habitats and one-of-a-kind attractions. Coupled with perfect weather 350 days in a year, Irvine has something for everyone, and international visitors can expect a multifaceted experience while on a holiday in Irvine.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Punk in the Park 2022 is coming to Orange County
Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
Don't Miss Descanso Gardens Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens Announces the 2022 Dates for Their Popular Holiday Event Enchanted Forest of Light. A must see this holiday season. Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens November 20, 2022—January 8, 2023.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
theregistrysocal.com
Merlone Geier Sells 201,305 SQFT Retail Center in Jurupa Valley for $62MM
Merlone Geier is continuing its streak of sales activity across Southern California, recently selling a 201,305 square foot shopping center in Riverside County’s Jurupa Valley. According to public records, the West Coast retail investment company has sold Vernola Marketplace to Christopher Lupo and Victor Zonni of Parker House Furniture for $62 million, or about $308 per square foot.
foxla.com
Rain moves into SoCal
Colder weather, rain and snow are coming to Southern California. Parts of LA county saw rain early Wednesday morning.
cottagesgardens.com
The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M
If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
actiontourguide.com
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
