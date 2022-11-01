Attention all punk fanatics — Punk in the Park is almost upon us! This Saturday and Sunday, on November 5th and 6th, the greatest punk music festival on the west coast will take place once again at Oak Canyon Park in the heart of Orange County, California. Brew Ha Ha Productions presents an epic two days of music, beer and mosh pits! Unfortunately for all you last-minute ticket buyers, Saturday is already sold out, but don’t let that get you down — there are still some tickets available for two-day packages and Sunday!

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO