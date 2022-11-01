Read full article on original website
WIBW
Sword-wielding man tased after refusing commands from deputies
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was wielding a sword was tased inside a Shawnee Co. barn after refusing commands from law enforcement. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Jonathan D. Veach, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested after a suspicious person call in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Rd. early Thursday morning, Nov. 3.
WIBW
RCPD warns movie prop money may circulate in local businesses
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are warning businesses of movie prop money that may be in circulation in the area. The Riley Co. Police Dept. took to Facebook on Tuesday night, Nov. 1, that David Voter, 52, of Manhattan has been sent a Notice to Appear for attempted theft after movie prop money was used on Monday.
Riley County Arrest Report November 4
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANTONIO WILL HAYES, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. EDGAR DAVID DIAZ DEL...
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
WIBW
Man wanted in Nevada arrested with drugs in Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man who had been a wanted man in Nevada was arrested in Kansas and drugs were found on him. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies arrested a man who was wanted out of Nevada.
WIBW
Former Shawnee Co. man to pay $72K in restitution for failure to pay sales tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man formerly from Shawnee Co. has been ordered to pay more than $72,000 in restitution for failure to pay sales tax. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Monday, Oct. 31, Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution for failing to pay sales tax to the state.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of Governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian Hill, will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, The Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan., for criminal use of taxpayer […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WIBW
Downtown Manhattan, Shawnee Co. Courthouse to light up green for veterans
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Green lights will light up areas of Manhattan and Topeka to show support for veterans and their families. Riley County says that starting Sunday, Nov. 6, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The display will last one weekend and is part of a national event.
RCPD: 2 jailed for alleged Halloween home-invasion
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged home-invasion break-in in Manhattan. Just after 9:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass in the 2000 block of College Heights Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Manhattan 14-year-old arrested for threat to school
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department filed a criminal threat report on Tuesday, Nov. 1, after a 14-year-old made a threat against people at the school. According to the RCPD, the threat was made Tuesday in the 800 block of Walters Drive at Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan around 10 a.m. Authorities […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA says recent case should alert parents to kids’ cell phone apps
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said a recent criminal case should serve as a warning for parents about what might be in on their children’s smartphones. Kagay discussed the danger posed by social media apps during an interview on Eye on NE Kansas. The...
ksal.com
Salina Police Log 11-4-22
A Salina man was hit by a car while riding his electric bike. Police say the 27-year-old was thrown onto the hood of a 2016 Ford Fusion after being struck near the intersection of Norton and Russell. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment and was later released. No citations have been issued at this time.
WIBW
Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The individual who was struck and killed by a train Tuesday morning in Shawnee County, just west of Topeka, has been identified. Law enforcement officials say Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the November 1 train vs. pedestrian accident near NW 13th St. and NW. Valencia St. The Dover Township Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the call.
WIBW
County Commission approves requests for art, HVAC upgrades, employee search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved requests for new art, HVAC upgrades and the search for a new Parks + Rec. manager. At its Thursday, Nov. 3, meeting the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners approved a request from Parks + Recreation to fill a vacant Recreation Manager Position. The position will pay a salary of $72,891.88 including benefits, which has been budgeted for.
Manhattan woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Anderson and Dennison Avenue in Manhattan. A 2008 Ford F-150 driven by Ashley Teneyck, 29, of Manhattan had been waiting at a traffic light to head south on Denison Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Halloween fight leads to Fort Riley men’s arrest after gun pulled on woman, teens
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Halloween fight in Manhattan led to the arrest of two Fort Riley men after they allegedly broke into a home with a woman and teens and threatened them with guns. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baxter, Adriyana Grace; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
