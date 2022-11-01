ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

kfgo.com

Brooklyn Park Salvation Army center set on fire

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A Salvation Army worship and service center in Brooklyn Park was broken into, vandalized, and intentionally set on fire Thursday night. The service center’s chapel suffered damage. The fire was contained with the help of the building’s sprinkler system. The service center was...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
kfgo.com

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
ROSEVILLE, MN
kfgo.com

2 dead after North St. Paul stabbings and shooting

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police in North St. Paul said two people are dead after a shooting and stabbings Tuesday afternoon. Officers called to a reported assault found a man and woman suffering from stab wounds, and a second man who had been shot. All three were taken to the hospital in critical condition where the man later died of gunshot wounds.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN

