Several Big Country high school football games this week have been moved up a day to Thursday because of the threat of severe weather Friday.

Here is a list of the game moved to Thursday so far:

CLASS 4A

*Stephenville at Waco La Vega, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

*Jim Ned at Iowa Park, 7 p.m.

*Merkel at Millsap, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

*Coleman at Bangs, 7 p.m.

*TLCA-Abilene at Albany, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

*Panther Creek at Paint Rock, 7 p.m.

*Afton Patton Springs at Jayton, 7:30 p.m.

*Blackwell at Trent, 7:30 p.m.

*Paint Creek at Lueders-Avoca, 7:30 p.m.

*Rotan at Westbrook, 7:30 p.m.

*District games

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Big Country football teams move games to Thursday because of severe weather threat